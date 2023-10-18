Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Are Moon and Tiko Really Breaking Up? TikTok Fans Think It Could Be a Prank On Oct. 17, 2023, news broke that TikTok couple and prominent influencers Moon and Tiko are breaking up. Fans want to know what happened. By Joseph Allen Oct. 18 2023, Published 9:48 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@moontellthat

Moon and Tiko, a prominent couple on TikTok, announced that they were splitting up.

Moon and Tiko often post videos with each other or with Moon's parents.

Moon and Tiko didn't explain why they were splitting up, and some fans think that the announcement might be a prank or joke.

On Oct. 17, 2023, news broke that Moon and Tiko, a couple known all across TikTok for the videos they make together, are breaking up. Fans were shocked by the news, in part because the couple has become so well known for the videos that they make together.

Following the news that they would be breaking up and ending their marriage, many wanted to better understand how Moon and Tiko got to this place in their relationship. While all of the details aren't totally clear, here's what we know about what happened between Moon and Tiko.

What happened to Moon and Tiko?

Moon, whose real name is Oanh Moon Nguyen, is a Vietnamese-American content creator who has reached a prominent audience across the internet, and especially on TikTok. On that channel, she posts videos with her husband, Tiko as well as her parents. Those videos perform incredibly well and have earned Moon and Tiko a loyal following. In their latest video, though, the couple announced that they were breaking up, which confused many of their fans.

"Today is the last video for me and Tiko," Moon says in the clip, adding that she hopes her fans will continue to support both of them as they separate. "I'm so grateful for you guys, and I really hope that you don't hate us for this or feel horrible about it too much, but life has taken us different ways, and I really hope that you guys continue to support Moon with everything that she does," Tiko added.

The video doesn't get into the reasons behind their breakup, but it does seem like the couple were getting quite emotional as they filmed the video. Fans were especially shocked by the news because they had posted a video together just days before in which Moon made fun of Tiko for his lack of muscle. Moon has also posted other videos with her parents recently, and there wasn't any indication of marital strife in the videos.

Some people think that Moon and Tiko breaking up is a prank.

Because we don't know all the details and Moon and Tiko are known to be regular jokesters, many fans suspect that the couple may be playing some sort of elaborate prank through the video. "I can never tell if they’re serious or not," one person wrote in the comments under the video. "Wishing you guys the best at the same time hoping this is a prank," another person added.