"That's Faulty Business Practice" — Woman Calls out Lowe's for Giving Damaged Items in Curbside Order A woman on TikTok calls out Lowe's after the home improvement store reportedly sold her damaged items in multiple curbside orders. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Oct. 17 2023, Published 6:36 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@idkitssammy

With all the innovations that we've gotten in shopping throughout the years, you'd think it would be easier than ever to do our shopping. Not only can we have multiple things delivered to us – from restaurant-quality meals to our whole grocery list – but we can even use curbside pickup for food and even hardware and appliances.

For all intents and purposes, that should be a recipe for success. Unfortunately, shoppers have had plenty of IRL horror stories when trying to exercise their options for online shopping. In fact, folks like Sammy on TikTok (@idkitssammy) have been reconsidering using their curbside pickup options less often than they normally do. According to her, a curbside order she made to Lowe's was fulfilled using some damaged items. You won't believe what she found.

This TikToker complained that Lowe's put damaged items in her curbside order.

"Lowe's, I'm calling you out," Sammy boldly states in her video, which was posted in early October 2023. Apparently, she had had multiple issues with her curbside orders with the hardware chain store and decided that she was finally going to address her concerns publicly.

"This is the first time it's actually 100 percent obvious what you're doing," Sammy claims. "I've had my suspicions for a while."

In her TikTok, Sammy said that she prefers doing curbside pickup for her shopping simply because she doesn't necessarily want to enter the store and search for the items. After all, it would save her a lot of time to be able to order her necessary items and simply swing by without having to browse to see if they have what she's looking for.

However, Sammy claims that on multiple occasions, she found items in her order that appear to have already been opened and used. For instance, she once ordered a hose from Lowe's and was apparently given a dirty hose that didn't have any discernible tags on it.

For her most egregious order fulfillment, she had evidence of it. In her video, she showed a piece of countertop wood that she'd picked up that had "Damaged Product, 15 percent off" written on it. To make matters worse, she didn't even receive a discount on the wood according to her order.

"This tells me for sure [that] when you do a pickup order, they give your BS damaged or returned items," Sammy claims.

TikTokers in the comments were rightfully shocked at Sammy's findings. One user argued, "Incompetent middle management tryina fudge the numbers to be 'moving forward' on data sets or some other BS corporate lingo."

Several people even claimed that grocery stores do the same thing. One person wrote, "Grocery stores do the same thing with food that's about to expire." Curbside pickup has proven incredibly convenient for folks who don't have a lot of free time to be able to do some of their necessary shopping. But instances like this can easily make something helpful into a full-blown nightmare with retailers.