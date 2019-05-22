Unfortunately, You Won't Be Seeing "Nacho" on 'Wahlburgers'

Mark Wahlberg is one of the biggest A-list celebs in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean he forgets his roots. In the final season of his reality series, Wahlburgers, the show follows Mark alongside brothers Donnie, Paul, and the rest of his family members as they continue to expand their burger empire.

Not only do fans get an inside look at Mark’s life, but also audiences get to experience firsthand his real-life "entourage." Aside from fan-favorite Johnny Drama — who inspired the popular TV show character — Henry “Nacho” Laun was also a hit amongst viewers; though, he’s been noticeably absent on the show.

So, what happened to Henry "Nacho" on Wahlburgers? Nacho’s larger-than-life personality, and his long-time friendship with Mark, created for great TV. Coined as one of the original members of the actor’s “entourage,” viewers watched as Nacho was game to take on any eating challenge.

"What started as a bet to eat an enormous bowl of grated cheese grew into an ever-increasing array of challenges, including whole lobsters in the shell, golf divots, sour milk, and pint-sized bottles of hot sauce. Living by the mantra, ‘Cash is king,’ Nacho will eat anything for the right price,” his A&E bio states .

According to a Change.org post, Nacho announced on social media that he was leaving the show; though, he did not explain the reason. "This afternoon Henry 'Nacho' Laun announced that he would no longer be on Wahlburgers. He didn't say why but he suggested we tweet, Facebook, and reach out on social media in hopes of bringing him back" wrote Matthew Barron in a 2016 petition. "So sign this to let the producers of Wahlburgers know we want to see Nacho on the show!"

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, commenting, “Nacho Extreme is a huge part of Wahlburgers. Him and Johnny Drama bring a different light to the show. Without them and Alma the show would be boring. Sorry Donnie and Mark, but it's true! You introduced them to us as part of the Wahlberg family. This is not how you treat them! #BringNachoBack.”

What is Nacho up to today? Straying not too far from his reality TV roots, you can catch "Nacho" in an upcoming celebrity boxing match this June. The Boston-native will be squaring up against Meghan Markle’s estranged brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

"I'm down for a good time, any time. I don't have a fighting style, I just roll with the punches, one step at a time,” he told the Daily Mail . "It could be a slug fest, if they wanna bust out the 10-ounce gloves fine, the 16, no problem. I'll go mano a mano, old school, I'll go bare-knuckle too if I have to — that's why they call me the EXTREME."