What Happened to Nakia Holmes? The Turkey Leg Hut Co-Owner Won't Face Charges "Now, the truth has spoken." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 13 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@

If you’ve had the pleasure of visiting Houston, you’ve likely heard about the wonders of The Turkey Leg Hut restaurant. Known for its delicious Cajun and Creole cuisine, the restaurant has given patrons an authentic taste of Southern cooking. A quick review of the restaurant on social media will show you long lines, hearty plates, and incredible experiences.

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Unfortunately, the Turkey Leg Hut restaurant closed its doors in November 2024. And while lease and financial issues were the cause, things got worse for the founder, Nakia Holmes. Nakia was arrested on Oct. 16, 2025, on the charge of a felony count of hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. Since then, things have been up in the air — until now.

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What happened to Nakia Holmes?

According to Click 2 Houston, Holmes can officially put the stressful chapter behind her. The outlet reports that on April 10, 2026, prosecutors presented their case to the grand jury, seeking an indictment on a felony count of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

She was initially suspected of helping an accused kidnapper, ​​Johnathan Saizon, who was wanted by authorities back in October 2025. Per Fox 26 Houston, Saizon was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend. At the time, court documents alleged that Saizon was seen in Holmes’s residence.

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However, the grand jury has spoken, and Holmes will not face any charges. The jury found that there was insufficient evidence for the prosecution to pursue any charges.

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“This outcome confirms what I have maintained from the beginning,” Holmes said in a statement via the outlet. “I complied, provided the requested documentation, and trusted that a full and fair review would lead to the truth.” She continued: “I’m thankful for those who stood by me. My focus now is on my family, my businesses, and continuing to build.”

Interestingly, the site reports that Holmes mentioned she may consider legal action, citing concerns about the case as a whole. And judging by the verdict given, she may have grounds for a case. But only time will tell.

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Nakia Holmes took to social media to announce the end of the case.

On April 10, 2026, Holmes shared the good news with her supporters on Instagram. “No indictment. No charges. No case. Today, a grand jury returned a no-bill after reviewing the evidence,” she wrote. “What was said about me didn’t always match the truth, but I stayed quiet, complied, and trusted the process.”

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She continued: “Now the truth has spoken. Thank you to everyone who stood by me. I’m moving forward with clarity, strength, and purpose.” At this time, Holmes has been silent, aside from sharing Bible verses on Instagram Stories. And while she is committed to moving forward, it’s unclear if that includes reopening The Turkey Leg Hut.