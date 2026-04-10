A Look at the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty Alleged Kidnapping and Robbery Case "I find that the weight of the evidence against you is strong." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 10 2026, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: MEGA/Instagram/@poohshiesty

Rumors about the horrors of recording artist contracts have plagued the music industry for years. From labels being accused of taking ownership of recordings, taking publishing rights, and locking talent into long-term 360 deals, it’s easy to see why some folks leave the industry entirely or opt to be independent artists. And as the music industry continues to suffer, it appears that the deals are going from bad to worse.

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In the world of hip hop and beyond, Gucci Mane, real name Rodric Davis, has become a hot topic. And while he previously made headlines for sharing his mental health diagnoses, fans are in shock at the situation he has found himself in. The record label owner had an alleged dispute with his artist, Pooh Shiesty, which led to a kidnapping and robbery case. Here’s the rundown on the news.

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Pooh Shiesty is currently awaiting trial behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane.

In the words of Rob49, “What the helly?” According to CBS News, Poosh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Williams Jr., along with eight other defendants, including his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., have been charged in connection with the kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane and other music industry names. If convicted, all parties can face a life sentence in federal prison, since they traveled from Memphis to Dallas to commit the crimes.

The outlet reports that prosecutors are alleging that on Jan. 10, 2026, Williams Jr. and the gang planned and executed a violent ambush against multiple music executives. The plan was devised by luring the men to Texas under the guise of a business meeting. Gucci’s alleged attack occurred at a recording studio in Dallas.

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Apparently, Gucci had every intention of resolving an ongoing dispute with the rapper over his desire to be released from his contract. However, things went wrong as nine armed suspects took over the studio at 3:43 p.m.

As the other eight suspects controlled the room, Williams Jr. sought to get even with Gucci. The rapper, who was allegedly armed with an AK pistol, took Gucci into a recording room and forced him to sign paperwork to release him from the contract. His buddies proceeded to rob the others in the studio for their valuables, including a Louis Vuitton bag, a Rolex, and other items.

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Source: MEGA

Investigators revealed that after the kidnapping and robbery, the group fled the scene in multiple vehicles. Not to mention, surveillance footage, license plate data, fingerprint evidence, and cell phone records linked the suspects to the crime. Plus, Shiesty, who was supposed to be on house arrest, had his electronic monitoring device showing that he was not at home as ordered.

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It appears that Shiesty’s father, Williams Sr., was instrumental in carrying out the plot. He reportedly visited a Staples to print out documents for his son's release from his contract and assisted in arranging the meeting. And while the suspects had a chance of getting away with it, they reportedly took to social media to show off jewelry and money believed to have been stolen during the commission of the crime.

On April 9, 2026, CBS News reported that Shiesty was ordered held in jail pending trial, despite his defense team questioning the evidence. "I find that the weight of the evidence against you is strong," U.S. Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver told Pooh Shiesty during the hearing.

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Gucci Mane gave a statement to the Dallas Police about the incident.

It appears that Gucci no longer lives by the street code of no snitching. According to journalist Bryson Boom Paul, court testimony revealed that Gucci gave a statement to Dallas Police about the alleged incident.

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Apparently, FBI Agent Handson shared that Gucci told police officers that he and his security team were outnumbered by armed individuals. Interestingly, Bryson shared that Shiesty appeared to shake his head in disbelief.

@TheJusticeDept v. @pooh_shiesty / @BigThirty375:



Under oath, @FBI Agent Handson testified and admitted that @guccimane gave a statement to @DallasPD about January 10, 2026 alleged kidnapping and robbery at Luminous Studios in Far North Dallas.



Pooh Shiesty would proceed to… pic.twitter.com/0xnTaUywRS — Bryson “Boom” Paul (@brysonboompaul) April 8, 2026