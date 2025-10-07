Pooh Shiesty’s Family and Fans Celebrate His Early Prison Release on Social Media The "Back In Blood" rapper was sentenced to 63 months in prison in April 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 7 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: X/@pooh_shiesty

Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty, real name Lontrell Donell Williams Jr.'s life changed forever in 2020. At the time, he signed with Gucci Mane's music label, 1017 Records, a move that propelled him from an independent rapper into one of the most sought-after rising artists in the hip-hop scene. At the height of his success, his collaboration with Lil Durk, "Back in Blood," peaked at no. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, Pooh Shiesty released his debut commercial mixtape, Shiesty Season, in 2021.

Unfortunately, at the height of his succcess, Pooh Shiesty was arrested and served with a 63-month (five-year) sentence in 2023. Since then, though, he appears to have been released from prison. Here's the scoop.

Was Pooh Shiesty released from prison?

Pooh Shiesty's fans can apparently expect to hear new music from him sooner than later. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, as of October 2025, the rapper is no longer serving time at a high-security Pennsylvania prison where he was serving his 63-month sentence. According to a post from The Shade Room, he has since been celebrating his release from jail on social media. In a video posted on the outlet on Oct. 6, Pooh was recorded rapping near a pool as his friends recorded him. Behind the rapper was a banner that read, "Welcome Home."

In another video, several of Pooh Shiesty's friends and family gathered inside of his home as the welcome home celebration continued. The video said, "Welcome Home Cuz." The artist was released from prison seven months after he was expected to get out in April 2026.

What did Pooh Shiesty do?

Pooh Shiesty's early release came three years after he accepted his prison sentence in April 2022. According to Vibe, the "Back in Blood" artist pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes in relation to an October 2020 incident. Initially, he faced a life sentence, though it was eventually reduced to a five-year sentence. While in prison, Pooh Shiesty hinted that he could be coming home sooner after speaking to his fans on social media in August 2025, ahead of his release.

"Aye mane say mane that’s how you walk that lil t down,” he shared. "Shout-out] to all the ones who counted me down and not out, the support and love i received on this roller-coaster is unmatched, S/O to all the good men i stomped the yard with like Chris Brown.”

Aye mane say mane that’s how you walk that lil t down. S/O to all the ones who counted me down and not out, the support and love i received on this roller-coaster is unmatched. S/O to all the good men i stomped the yard with like chris brown. pic.twitter.com/XGM7MQTpxP — Slime Lil Dude (@pooh_shiesty) August 14, 2025

Following his release, Pooh Shiesty's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told XXL that he was excited about his client's release and expressed confidence that he would turn his life around and focus on his career. "I am elated that Pooh has been released after 3 years," Cohen told the outlet. "The government fought hard to give him 10, but after listening to the case, the Judge agreed with us that it was not appropriate and gave him a sentence that resulted in him serving three years."