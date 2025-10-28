Inside the Relationship Timeline of Rapper Gucci Mane and His Wife Keyshia Ka’oir Gucci and Keyshia’s relationship was previously documented on the reality series ‘The Mane Event.’ By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 28 2025, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some celebrity couples have been public with their relationship for so long that, at times, fans may have forgotten how they actually came to be. Such is the case with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir.

The two have been together for several years at this point, notably while Gucci was in prison, but their origin story is one you might not remember. Let’s dive in.

Inside Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s relationship timeline.

In 2010, Gucci and Keyshia initially met when she was cast as a model for the rapper’s single, “911 Emergency.” The two formed a quick connection and began dating shortly after. Their budding romance came to a halt when Gucci was sent to prison in 2014, serving a two-year sentence; however, their relationship progressed despite his incarceration.

Upon his release from prison, Gucci publicly proposed to Keyshia during an Atlanta Hawks basketball game with a 25-carat diamond ring, according to Hot New Hip Hop. The newly engaged couple then took their love to BET courtesy of their 10-part reality series The Mane Event, which documented their 2017 wedding.

Three years later, Gucci and Keyshia welcomed their first child together. Both have multiple children from previous relationships. Son Ice was born in 2020, and daughter Iceland followed in 2023, per the outlet.

Gucci revealed the intense strain and arguments he had with Keyshia while he was in prison.

The rapper penned his memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane in 2017, and shared the trials and tribulations he put Keyshia through during the difficult time for the couple. “Keyshia had good reason to not want to help me out,” he wrote of his behavior while imprisoned. “I’d gone crazy on her, first privately on the phone when she’d tried to talk me off the ledge and then on Twitter.”

“But that wasn’t why Keyshia hadn’t come to bond me out,” his memoir read. “She’d taken every one of my phone calls since my arrest. Her phone bill was ridiculous from all my collect calls. Despite everything, she still wanted to help me. But Keyshia couldn’t get me out of jail.”

Ahead of their wedding, Keyshia opened up about her relationship with Gucci.

Speaking with The Fader, Keyshia shared her reasoning for staying with Gucci when he was sentenced to prison. “Gucci has always meant a lot to me,” she told the outlet at the time. “A lot of times, I feel like he’s misunderstood. I know that I’m one of the few people that really understands him. I was his biggest support system, and no matter what he goes through I’m going to be there for him. Why would I turn my back on him now?”

“Him being locked up over the years was hard at times, especially around birthdays and Valentine’s Day and Christmas. Those days were a bit down for me,” she continued. Keyshia also said that one of the ways they kept their relationship intact during that time was regular communication and keeping a schedule.