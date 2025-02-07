Serayah and Joey Bada$$’s Relationship Timeline Began With a ‘Love Jones’-Inspired Video Serayah McNeill announced she and Joey BadA$$ were welcoming their first child in 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 7 2025, 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@joeybada$$

Singer Serayah’s Instagram bio states she’s “the girl you want to know more about.” That statement rang true in the Empire alum’s personal life, especially her romantic relationships. Serayah's dating adventures are all many of her fans want to know about, yet she’s currently only booed up with rapper Joey BadA$$. When rumors of their romance first surfaced, Serayah and Joey had fans buzzing.

Article continues below advertisement

The Empire actress and the Brooklyn-born rapper-turned-actor seemed like an unexpected match, but their undeniable chemistry quickly made them one of the most intriguing couples. As Serayah and Joey's relationship grows, we revisit where this beautiful couple’s story began.

Here’s everything to know about Serayah and Joey BadA$$’s relationship timeline.

Serayah and Joey BadA$$ had undeniable chemistry when they first connected in March 2023.

Serayah and Joey first made it known they could be more than friends in March 2023. During that time, she appeared in his music video for his song, “Show Me,” which was from his album 2000. In the video, Joey and Serayah channel their inner Nia Long and Larenz Tate in Love Jones as they play each other’s love interests. The pair’s chemistry was impossible not to notice. Still, when asked about the relationship, Joey told XoNecole that he was “single” but open to the possibility of the thing.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“We got a pretty cool friendship, and I think she’s gorgeous,” he shared with the outlet in a 46-minute interview. “I think she’s talented.” Joey also said he wasn’t rushing his and Serayah’s romance because he felt that’s not how long-term relationships bloom. “I’m staying ready, so I don’t gotta get ready if that makes sense, you know what I mean?” he asked. “I don’t want to say that it’s anything I’m looking for like I understand how the law of attraction works."

Article continues below advertisement

Joey BadA$$ and Serayah announced they were dating with a bae-cation in June 2023.

After several months of denying their love to the world, Joey and Serayah officially confirmed they are “JoRayah” (yes, I just gave them a ship name). The “Survival Tactics” artist confirmed the news via Instagram after flying his lover out for her 28th birthday in June 2023. The couple jet-setted to a tropical beach for several days and appeared to be head over heels for one another. Joey shared more photos of them two months later to celebrate National Girlfriend Day. “I heard it’s National GF Day,” he wrote in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple sparked breakup rumors after a video of them arguing went viral in March 2024.

Serayah and Joey’s relationship flourished for several months before their fans suspected trouble in paradise. In March 2024, The ShadeRoom and other outlets shared a video of them arguing on the street. While the footage doesn’t include sound, Serayah further proved something was awry when she was seen crying during their argument.

Article continues below advertisement

While many were convinced the couple’s fight meant they were done for good, Joey confirmed their fight was nothing more than a lover’s quarrel that should’ve been kept private. “People all in our business; they don’t even know the facts,” the rapper captioned an Instagram post of him and Serayah at an event. “They don’t see the s--t we witness only what the cameras catch.”

Article continues below advertisement

Serayah McNeill celebrated her “amor’s” birthday in January 2025.

Months after their public blowup, Serayah and Joey’s relationship was seemingly doing great during his 29th birthday on Jan. 20, 2025. On Jan. 20, the BMF star took to Instagram to celebrate his special day. “Time stops when I’m with you,” Serayah captioned under a series of photos. “Happy Birthday, Mi Amor.”

Article continues below advertisement

Serayah announced her pregnancy with Joey BadA$$’s child in February 2025.