When Is Serayah's Due Date? The 'Empire' Star Announced Her Pregnancy on the Catwalk Serayah announced her pregnancy with her and rapper Joey BadA$$'s first child in February 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 7 2025, 12:39 p.m. ET

Actor and singer Serayah's career has been up since she landed her first significant role as Tiana Brown in Empire. Born Serayah Ranee McNeill, she has challenged herself across multiple TV and musical platforms and is stunning and seemingly down to Earth. What more could you want?

In February 2025, the R&B star took a page from Beyonce's book and announced she was joining the #momlife in the most entertaining way possible. Serayah flaunted her baby bump while walking at Adore Me's NYFW runway show. The reveal turned plenty of heads and excited fans following her and her boyfriend, rapper Joey BadA$$'s relationship. Serayah baby news also left many to wonder when we should be expecting baby BadA$$'s arrival. Here's everything we know about her due date.

Serayah didn't share her due date with fans following her pregnancy reveal.

Serayah's due date has yet to be revealed. The actor hasn't shared much about her journey with her fans, as many of them didn't know she was expecting until her announcement on the NYFW stage. In addition to gracing the runway and having multiple onlookers take photos of her baby bump, Serayah also snapped a reel on Adore Me's Instagram account, where she was seen rubbing her baby bump and smiling for the camera.

"Major happenings deserve a major reveal," Adore Me wrote in a collaboration post with the BMF star.

While Serayah didn't share when her due date is, many people with vaginas opt not to share their pregnancy news until they are through their first trimester, aka the first three months of their pregnancy. Additionally, WebMD reports most people's baby bumps start to show around the second trimester, between 16 and 20 weeks. So, it's possible Serayah was about 4-5 months pregnant at NYFW, and her due date would be around June or July 2025, so long as the math is math-ing.

How old is Serayah?

Serayah's pregnancy surprised many people within her fanbase, especially those who feel like they've watched her grow up before their very eyes. Although the actor was born on June 20, 1995, and is still reaching new heights in her career, she's never deemed herself a child star. As of this writing, Serayah is nearly 30 and is ready to establish herself as a mother and boss.