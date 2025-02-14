'Southern Charm' Alum Naomie Olindo Shows Off How She's Been Living Her Best Life Naomie Olindo left 'Southern Charm' in 2022. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 14 2025, 1:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's been a while since Naomie Olindo graced our screens on Southern Charm, right? The clothing brand owner was a part of the show during Seasons 3 and 6 and later came back as a main cast member in Season 8.

Now, the last season she starred in aired from June to October 2022. So, what has she been up to since then? Here's what we know!

What happened to Naomie from 'Southern Charm'?

Since her exit from the popular Bravo reality series Southern Charm, Naomie Olindo has kept herself busy with a variety of personal and professional pursuits. One of her major focuses has been growing her clothing brand, L'Abeye — but that's not all.

In a delightful turn of events, Naomie has also embraced some exciting new chapters in her life —adopting a dog and purchasing her very own home! On Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, the Charleston native took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with her followers. Alongside photos of her adorable dog, Olive, Naomie proudly announced that they had just bought a beautiful new property in Charleston, S.C.

"Olive got a new house today," Naomie wrote in an Instagram Story, per The Daily Dish. "Thank you [Debbie Peretsman] and [Scott Cheney] for our new dream home!" Naomie also tagged Indigo Properties, a real estate agency that services the Charleston area.

This announcement came just a couple of months after Naomie adopted Olive from the Lowcountry Lab Rescue. The L'Abeye founder, who also has a sweet cat named Omlete, opened up about Olive's touching rescue story on Instagram. In a heartfelt series of posts, she shared the story of how Olive was found on the side of a highway in Columbia, S.C., by a kind-hearted stranger.

"Found starving on the side of the highway in Columbia, S.C., by a Good Samaritan," Naomie wrote alongside photos of the sweet pup. "Thank you to [Lowcountry Lab Rescue] for my new baby and Omlete's new sister that he doesn't want!… Can't wait to get this girl healthy and happy."

Naomie Olindo co-founded L'Abeye in 2018.

After graduating from the College of Charleston and participating in the school's MBA program, Naomie co-founded her own fashion line, L'Abeye, in June 2018. The brand offers a variety of stylish options, including matching sets, gorgeous dresses, rompers, jumpsuits, sweaters, crop tops, bodysuits, joggers, jeans, skirts, and much more!

However, in October 2022, Naomie and her company were sued by Virginia "Ginny" Cox, a former co-founder, who accused Naomie of fraud, breach of contract, and defamation. According to court documents via People, Ginny alleged that Naomie approached her in 2018 to start an online fashion store together, given her background in fashion buying, sales, and customer service. The two women then worked together to launch L'Abeye.