South Dakota State Running Back Nate White Was Reportedly Found Unresponsive in His Dorm Room

Not long after he made the switch from the University of Wisconsin–Madison to South Dakota State, football running back Nate White died. According to CBS Sports, South Dakota State coach Dan Jackson shared in a statement on June 25, 2025 that the 20-year-old student had died, leading many to wonder what happened.

"Jackrabbit football is a brotherhood and today we are all hurting with the shocking news of the loss of Nate White," Jackson said, per CBS Sports. "Nate impacted our program with his hard work, determination and overall positive spirit. We grieve with his family and will honor his memory throughout the upcoming season." White was expected to play with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the 2025 football season.

What happened to Nate White?

Although the Jackrabbit coaches did not share more details about what happened to White, according to a press release posted on the Brookings, S.D. website, White's roommate found him unresponsive in the early hours of the morning on June 25. The press release says that White was "not breathing and was unresponsive in his bed."

After paramedics tried to revive him, a coroner was called. Following the news of White's unexpected death, friends shared posts across social media to share their support and love for White's family in the wake of his death. The father of Jackson Powers, one of White's friends and roommates, wrote on Facebook to share his condolences.

"Nate and Jackson formed an instant bond after transferring to SDSU earlier this year," he wrote. "They trained, lived, cooked, worked, and spent nearly all their free time together, building a deep friendship. The loss is profound for the SDSU football program and unimaginable for Jackson. We cannot fathom the grief Nate's family is enduring. We are deeply grateful for Nate's presence in Jackson's life and the friendship they shared."

Others went to White's Instagram to share their thoughts in the comments under various posts. Many wrote to tell White to "rest easy" or to thank White for having an impact on their life in some way. Some simply wrote "RIP" for the running back. Nate turned 20 a week before his death. His mom, Chrystal White, shared a Facebook post at the time with a collage of photos and the words: "We are so proud of you. Keep being Nate the Great. 20 years old." She has not shared a statement regarding her son's death.

Nate White's cause of death was not immediately available.