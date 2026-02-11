What Happened to Naumov's Parents? Inside the Tragedy and His Response
“They were beautiful people,” he said, reflecting on the loss that changed everything.
Maxim Naumov has spoken often about discipline, pressure, and the long road to the Olympics. His interviews usually center on training, competition goals, and the mindset it takes to stay elite in figure skating. But in early 2025, the conversation around him shifted in a way no athlete prepares for. Fans began asking what happened to Naumov's parents, and the answer was not about sport at all. It was devastating.
The U.S. figure skater lost both of his parents in a tragic accident just months before he competed on one of the sport’s biggest stages. In interviews, Maxim opened up about grief, responsibility, and continuing forward.
What happened to Naumov's parents?
According to reporting from TODAY, Maxim’s parents, former Russian pair skaters who later coached in the United States, died in a plane crash in January 2025. The loss shocked the skating community, where they were known not just as accomplished athletes but as dedicated mentors.
“One thing that they always told me was, 'Everything is practice until the Olympics.' This is all to get ready for the Olympics,” he told TODAY.
He described the immediate aftermath of their deaths as overwhelming. “I had those moments where I just froze," he said.
"I didn’t know what to do. I said, 'Hey, this is such a crucial and pivotal moment in my life.' If at this moment I don’t take on the responsibility, then I’ll look back forever on this moment, at my most vulnerable, at the most intense, and know that I did not step up."
Their influence extended far beyond training sessions. They were deeply involved in his development as both an athlete and a person. Friends and fellow skaters described them as supportive, steady, and passionate about the sport.
For Maxim, the grief was personal and public at the same time. He had to process unimaginable loss while continuing to compete in front of packed arenas and national audiences. That tension became part of his 2025 season.
Naumov has said the only way forward after losing his parents was to keep going.
Just a few months after their deaths, in March 2025, Maxim spoke again on TODAY about his parents and the impact they had on him. The grief was still fresh, but so was his resolve.
“They were beautiful people. They were so incredibly kind,” he said.
“The only way out is through. There’s no other way. There are no options but to keep going. I don’t have the strength or the passion or the drive or the dedication of one person anymore. It’s three people.”
In the wake of their deaths, Maxim has continued competing, carrying their influence into every program. For fans wondering what happened to Naumov's parents, the answer is tragic. But so is the clarity of what came next. He chose to skate forward, not alone, but in their memory. A reminder that life doesn't stop when we lose those we love, and we can choose how we move forward and honor their memory.