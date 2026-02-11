What Happened to Naumov's Parents? Inside the Tragedy and His Response “They were beautiful people,” he said, reflecting on the loss that changed everything. By Amy Coleman Updated Feb. 11 2026, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@maximnaumov_

Maxim Naumov has spoken often about discipline, pressure, and the long road to the Olympics. His interviews usually center on training, competition goals, and the mindset it takes to stay elite in figure skating. But in early 2025, the conversation around him shifted in a way no athlete prepares for. Fans began asking what happened to Naumov's parents, and the answer was not about sport at all. It was devastating.

Article continues below advertisement

The U.S. figure skater lost both of his parents in a tragic accident just months before he competed on one of the sport’s biggest stages. In interviews, Maxim opened up about grief, responsibility, and continuing forward.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Naumov's parents?

According to reporting from TODAY, Maxim’s parents, former Russian pair skaters who later coached in the United States, died in a plane crash in January 2025. The loss shocked the skating community, where they were known not just as accomplished athletes but as dedicated mentors. “One thing that they always told me was, 'Everything is practice until the Olympics.' This is all to get ready for the Olympics,” he told TODAY.

Article continues below advertisement

He described the immediate aftermath of their deaths as overwhelming. “I had those moments where I just froze," he said. "I didn’t know what to do. I said, 'Hey, this is such a crucial and pivotal moment in my life.' If at this moment I don’t take on the responsibility, then I’ll look back forever on this moment, at my most vulnerable, at the most intense, and know that I did not step up."

Their influence extended far beyond training sessions. They were deeply involved in his development as both an athlete and a person. Friends and fellow skaters described them as supportive, steady, and passionate about the sport. For Maxim, the grief was personal and public at the same time. He had to process unimaginable loss while continuing to compete in front of packed arenas and national audiences. That tension became part of his 2025 season.

Article continues below advertisement

One year ago, figure skater Maxim Naumov lost both his parents in a tragic plane crash 💔



He's now following their footsteps - competing in his first Winter Olympics for Team USA 🇺🇸



Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were crowned pairs world champions in 1994. pic.twitter.com/7sGCLno2Dt — DW Sports (@dw_sports) February 10, 2026 Source: X/@dw_sports

Naumov has said the only way forward after losing his parents was to keep going.

Just a few months after their deaths, in March 2025, Maxim spoke again on TODAY about his parents and the impact they had on him. The grief was still fresh, but so was his resolve. “They were beautiful people. They were so incredibly kind,” he said. “The only way out is through. There’s no other way. There are no options but to keep going. I don’t have the strength or the passion or the drive or the dedication of one person anymore. It’s three people.”