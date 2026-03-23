Nicholas Brendon, Known for Playing Xander on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' Passed Away at 54 Brendon spoke openly about his health issues. By Risa Weber Published March 23 2026, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, at the age of 54. The news was announced in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

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Brendon's family said that they were heartbroken and asked for privacy as they grieve their loss and celebrate Nicholas's life. They also thanked friends and fans for their messages of love and support.

Source: MEGA

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What was Nicholas Brendon's cause of death?

Brendon's family said that he passed in his sleep, from natural causes. The actor shared in 2023 that he'd suffered from a heart attack and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also had cauda equina syndrome, which is severe compression of nerves at the base of the spine. It can cause numbness, paralysis, or other complications if left untreated, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Brendon had several spine surgeries to correct the condition.

We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. pic.twitter.com/DqVQfVL8Xk — Nicholas Brendon (@NicholasBrendon) March 21, 2026

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Brendon had public struggles with substance abuse and mental illness starting in his thirties. He spoke about his struggles with depression in 2015, after he damaged a hotel room. He said that he hadn't taken his medication, which resulted in him taking too many sleeping pills along with alcohol to cope, according to The New York Times.

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In their statement, Brendon's family said that he was on medications and treatment to manage his health issues, and that he was "optimistic about the future at the time of his passing."

Brendon's family shared that he had picked up painting in recent years and loved to share his talent with family, friends, and fans. They said, "Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was."

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Nicholas Brendon's 'Buffy' co-stars spoke about his passing.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a throwback photo of herself and Brendon with her 5.1 million followers. She captioned the photo with a quote from Buffy Season 7, from a scene featuring Brendon's Xander and Michelle Trachtenberg's Dawn, per Variety: "They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me."

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Gellar added, "I saw you, Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky." David Boreanaz, who played Angel on the show, also paid tribute to his Buffy co-star with a touching Instagram post.