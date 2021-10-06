Nina Hajian Has Been Missing From the B96 Chicago Morning Radio Show for Weeks

Nina Hajian Has Been Missing From the B96 Chicago Morning Radio Show for WeeksBy Kori Williams
Oct. 6 2021, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Listeners of Chicago's B96 radio station may have noticed a change in their usual lineup. Host for the Audacy Top 40 morning show on WBBM 96.3-FM, Nina Hajian, hasn't been on the air for weeks. According to Robert Feder, she has been missing with no explanation as to why since August 2021. That leaves her co-host, Gabe Ramirez, flying solo.
So, what happened to Nina on B96? It looks like her time at the Chicago radio station may be up, but she hasn't said anything about it or made an announcement to her fans. Here's what we know about why she's been absent from the show's desk and where she's going next.
What happened to Nina on B96?
Although Nina hasn't publicly said anything about why she's no longer on B96, the station is speaking up in its own way. On its website, it posted a job listing for an on-air personality for the same time slot Nina used to host alongside Gabe.
Even though Nina hasn't addressed anything, Gabe's been getting comments on his Instagram about where she's been. On a post from Sept. 21, 2021, a fan asked where she's been and he confirmed she no longer works at B96. "Radio is ever-changing," he wrote. "Eddie and Jobo, J and Julian, Shelly, Drex, Nina, and one day I’ll be gone too. No one is hiding anything. Unfortunately, she no longer works at B96 anymore."
For now, Gabe is still on the show and it's not clear if he will be replaced when someone else is hired onto the team. The job posting doesn't say how many positions it's looking to fill. But it does say the station is looking to "create Chicago’s newest and innovative morning show to wake up Chicago." This could mean that eventually Gabe is gone too and that they are looking for brand-new talent for the upcoming show.
For now, Gabe's Instagram bio still says he's working at B96 Chicago as a morning show host. And he's still listed as such on the station's website. Nina is no longer there and there's no mention of the station in her IG bio.
Where does Nina Hajian work now?
As of now, Nina hasn't said anything about the next steps in her career. She doesn't post too often on her Instagram, but her last posts were toward the end of August as she celebrated her birthday. But hopefully she finds another job soon, since she's got a big purchase to pay for.
In July 2021, Nina posted on Instagram that she bought a condo. She doesn't say where it is but it most likely is somewhere in Chicago considering that she was working at B96 at the time. But the home buying process can be a long one so it makes sense that she wouldn't have left her job voluntarily so soon after such a big commitment unless she knew she had another job lined up.