Nina Hajian Has Been Missing From the B96 Chicago Morning Radio Show for Weeks

Listeners of Chicago's B96 radio station may have noticed a change in their usual lineup. Host for the Audacy Top 40 morning show on WBBM 96.3-FM, Nina Hajian , hasn't been on the air for weeks. According to Robert Feder , she has been missing with no explanation as to why since August 2021. That leaves her co-host, Gabe Ramirez, flying solo.

So, what happened to Nina on B96? It looks like her time at the Chicago radio station may be up, but she hasn't said anything about it or made an announcement to her fans. Here's what we know about why she's been absent from the show's desk and where she's going next.

What happened to Nina on B96?

Although Nina hasn't publicly said anything about why she's no longer on B96, the station is speaking up in its own way. On its website, it posted a job listing for an on-air personality for the same time slot Nina used to host alongside Gabe.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though Nina hasn't addressed anything, Gabe's been getting comments on his Instagram about where she's been. On a post from Sept. 21, 2021, a fan asked where she's been and he confirmed she no longer works at B96. "Radio is ever-changing," he wrote. "Eddie and Jobo, J and Julian, Shelly, Drex, Nina, and one day I’ll be gone too. No one is hiding anything. Unfortunately, she no longer works at B96 anymore."

Article continues below advertisement

For now, Gabe is still on the show and it's not clear if he will be replaced when someone else is hired onto the team. The job posting doesn't say how many positions it's looking to fill. But it does say the station is looking to "create Chicago’s newest and innovative morning show to wake up Chicago." This could mean that eventually Gabe is gone too and that they are looking for brand-new talent for the upcoming show.

Article continues below advertisement