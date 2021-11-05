Popular TikToker Officer Kingery Deleted His Account Amid Assault Allegations

It's not every day that a popular TikTok account just vanishes, but that's exactly what seems to have happened to popular TikTok user Officer Kingery, who went by the handle @officer_kingery. The account was deactivated on Nov. 4, and many of his followers and fans want more information on exactly why his account vanished, and whether there's any truth to the rumors swirling around him.

Officer Kingery, whose first name is Charlie, had a TikTok account with more than 2.5 million followers. His videos had accumulated more than 38 million likes, and he is an Indiana police officer who is part of the Lawrenceville Police Department. In general, his videos took a comedic look at what it was like to work in a police department. Kingery was also featured in the third season of Live PD, the series which follows police officers as they patrol and make arrests.

On Nov. 5, fans began to notice that Kingery's TikTok and Instagram accounts appear to have been deactivated. When you try to navigate to his account on TikTok, for example, you receive an error message that says TikTok couldn't find the account. According to some comments on TikTok, Kingery posted a video on TikTok shortly before deleting his account in which he said that he was quitting TikTok.

Officer Kingery has been accused of sexual assault.

In the time since Kingery deleted his account, he's been accused of sexual assault by a number of different people. One user who goes by @flawlesslawless__ on the platform claimed that an unnamed officer had made inappropriate comments towards her and that as they said goodbye, he "stuck [his] hand all the f--k way down [her] pants.” Although she didn't explicitly name Kingery in the video, she took to the comments to rule out other names, but explicitly did not rule out Kingery.

Article continues below advertisement

Her story has not been verified, but it seems like it contributed to Kingery's decision to leave TikTok. In the video he posted before deleting his account, Kingery said that the site had hurt his family. “This app, though, it’s changed. It’s brought more negativity and drama to my life than I need, and it’s hurt my family," he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

“There’s some allegations going around about me and some of the other guys and I can tell you right now I have never sexually assaulted anybody in my entire life, and it pains me that I even have to say that," he continued. “But I know who I am. Those who know me know who I am, and I just can’t thank y’all enough for the support that you’ve shown me and everything but this is just too much.”