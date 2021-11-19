Instagram Influencer Tommy Norman Reveals His Daughter Has Passed Away

Instagram Influencer Tommy Norman Reveals His Daughter Has Passed AwayBy Tatayana Yomary
Nov. 19 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
North Little Rock, Ark. police officer Tommy Norman, best known as an Instagram star, has shared troubling news with his supporters. His daughter, Alyssa Norman, has passed away.
Tommy, who has become a hometown and social media hero for his innovative methods of policing that brought the Little Rock community together, announced the news on Nov. 17, 2021.
While Alyssa’s death is an unexpected tragedy, fans and supporters have flocked to Tommy’s social media pages to send their condolences — but what happened?
Alyssa Norman’s cause of death has not been disclosed to the public.
Prayers up! Officer Tommy shared that Alyssa passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning on Instagram with an emotional and heart-wrenching post.
“Today has been the most painful day of my life. My beautiful daughter Alyssa 'daddy’s girl' is gone. She passed away this morning. I come to you tonight asking that you pray for me & my family. This is extremely devastating for all of us. We appreciate you,” Tommy wrote with a broken heart and prayer hand emojis.
Supporters and celebrities alike instantly sent their condolences and shared prayers for the family.
“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending my deepest condolences to you and your family,” entrepreneur and reality star Toya Johnson wrote.
“I’m so sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter! I’m keeping you and your family in my prayers. Sending you love and condolences from Pennsylvania,” news personality Sarafina James added.
According to Alyssa’s Facebook page, she appeared to have a young son. She also worked in the real estate market.
Keep in mind, Tommy has yet to reveal what exactly caused Alyssa’s death. As a result, fans believe that the family is merely waiting for the medical examiner to rule the official cause of death.
Officer Tommy Norman has been reportedly working on the police force since 1998.
Per The Sun, Officer Tommy has been a permanent fixture in the North Little Rock police department since 1998. While it’s true that law enforcement officials can sometimes gain a bad reputation, Officer Tommy is loved by many.
The outlet shares that Tommy became a beloved social media star after posting several videos of his everyday life at work and showcasing his work with youth charities and organizations. And at a time where there is so much tension between law enforcement and the public, Officer Tommy is considered to be a straight-shooter.
In fact, Tommy announced that he is set to receive the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award by President Joe Biden.
Since sharing the news of Alyss’s sudden death, Tommy has been overcome with emotion. The officer posted a slew of tributes on his page including baby photos and recent moments with his late daughter.
Truth be told, nothing compares to the pain of losing a child. And so much mystery around Alyssa’s cause of death only makes the situation worse.
We would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Alyssa Norman.