Olivia the Corgi Died Suddenly and Her Fans Are Very Distraught News broke in November 2023 that Olivia the Corgi, one half of the popular Hammy and Olivia videos, has died. What happened to her? By Joseph Allen Nov. 16 2023, Published 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hammyandolivia

The Gist: Olivia the Corgi died after there was a blockage in her kidneys.

Olivia's owner, Chris, decided to put her down.

Chris has posted tributes to Olivia, who was one half of the popular dog duo Hammy and Olivia, following the announcement of her death.

The death of an animal is always deeply sad, and that's even more true when you feel like you have a connection with the animal. Olivia the Corgi, who is one half of Hammy and Olivia, a pair of Corgis with a popular YouTube channel, had built up that kind of connection with the people who regularly watched her channel.

In November 2023, though, news broke that Olivia had died, leading many to wonder what happened to her, and why it seemed to happen so suddenly.

What happened to Olivia the Corgi?

In a video posted to social media, Chris announced that Olivia had passed away. Chris explained in the video that Olivia had a medical emergency that meant that she couldn't empty her kidneys. He didn't want her to suffer. Chris was in tears throughout the video and said that Olivia was his best friend. In videos posted after that, he also discussed how Hammy is handling life without his sister.

What was Olivia's cause of death?

Based on Chris's description, it sounds like Olivia had some sort of blockage in her kidneys. Ultimately, she was put down so that she wouldn't have to suffer. In a follow-up post, Chris wrote more about what life without Olivia has been like, and what a crucial role she obviously played in his life.

"There’s still so much I want to tell you... so much I want to show you… so much I want to experience with you," he wrote on Instagram. "You weren’t in bed this morning, or laying on my towel after getting out of the shower, or next to me making breakfast. It’s empty here without you. If there’s only one thing that I wish you could know, it’s that I knew you were struggling."

"Life got so hard for you so quickly and I just wish you could know that everything we did we did for you… because you did so much for me," Chris continued. "You let me cry with you when times were tough. You’d cuddle with me when I needed a hug... and you didn’t judge me whenever I’d tell you a bad joke (or maybe you did…and that’s OK…you can take that secret with you). You were my best friend…my rock…and I just can’t imagine life without you because these past few days have been so hard."