Vet Technician Reveals Why Dogs Lick Their Owners Before Bed

If you've ever wondered why your dog licks you before bed, you've come to the right place because we — with the help of a TikTok-using vet technician — have all the answers you're looking for!

So, without further ado, read on to learn more about your furry friend's bedtime licking habits.

Why do dogs lick you before bed?

In the viral video — which has amassed 1.6 million views on the social media platform — the creator, Gabby (@winston_thebeagle) showed the lovable beagle pup licking her hand before bed. Gabby is a vet technician and Winston's owner.

Gabby wrote in a text overlay, "It may be bothersome to some people to be liked by your furry one before you go to sleep ... but next time you get annoyed, remember: This releases endorphins that soothe your pup to sleep and gives them a sense of security and reminder of puppyhood (of them being groomed by their mothers) and is their natural way of expressing their affection toward you and thanking you for another day of love and care."

The video brought many dog owners to tears: "I just started crying," one person commented alongside numerous heart and face holding back tears emojis. Another wrote, "Well, I'm crying now."

A third person said, "Yet another reason to weep uncontrollably about my beloved fur child." "I'm literally in tears. I love my boy so much," penned another dog owner.

One person revealed that the video made them cry because they told their dog to stop licking them. Well, let's hope that from now on, their fur baby gets to give all the licks they want now for the rest of their life!

Others took to the comment section and advised current pup owners to cherish these moments with their dogs. "I miss my girl so much. She passed away in April," one user said. "Cherish all the moments, even the frustrating ones, you never know when it will be over."

Another person broke our hearts, saying, "If my baby could go back to my arms again, I'd let him do this too more and more. I miss you my Coco, my life isn't the same without you." "The licking triggers me, but I have to remember that I'll miss it so much when she goes," someone wrote.

Gabby recently spoke with Newsweek about the video and opened up about why she shared it in the first place. "I thought the video was cute and was always curious as to why dogs do that. Then I realized over time after working in the field why dogs do that with their owners or the ones they love, and it's because it releases endorphins which is very calming for dogs," she told the outlet.

As for why the video became so popular? Gabby believes it's because "people love dogs and are always looking for a better understanding of their dogs."