'Man v. Food' Is Back for a New Season! So, What Happened to Former Host Adam Richman?

Is there such a thing as too much food? The popular Travel Channel series Man v. Food is back for an all-new season. With bigger challenges and even more delicious meals, fans (including us) will surely be salivating while watching Season 8 of the hit docu-series.

Travel all across America with host Casey Webb as he takes you to some of the world’s best food spots. Aside from sampling regional dishes, he’ll take on some of the biggest and most extreme eating challenges. While we’ll gladly be cheering Casey on from the comfort of our own homes, it’s hard to forget the host that originated this highly watched series, Adam Richman. So, what happened to the original Man v. Food guy?

Source: Travel Channel

Here’s what happened to the original Man v. Food guy, Adam Richman. First premiering in 2008 on the Travel Channel, trained sushi chef Adam Richman took on the role as host of Man v. Food. His love for food and relatable personality just oozed off the screen like a mouthwatering slice of grilled cheese. Basically, fans could not get enough of the show and we're still hungry for more.

Unfortunately, the 45-year-old decided to forgo competitive eating and retired in 2012. “I am out of the food challenge game & while I love how that phenomenon has caught hold worldwide, and love hearing about your culinary conquests — I have ‘hung up my competitive fork’ so to speak,” the TV personality posted in a lengthy Facebook statement .

Adding, “I now seek to explore, to learn, and to share what I've learned about food, places, people, and travel itself & make that information enjoyable and accessible to everyone.”

Source: Instagram

After leaving Man v. Food, Adam didn’t stop hosting food-related series. He went on to star in Adam Richman’s Best Sandwich in America, Food Fighters, and more. Most recently, he hosted the series Man Finds Food (2014-2017), which introduced audiences to secret restaurants and hidden items on menus. The Brooklyn native is still very much involved in the culinary world and recently appeared on the TODAY show as a celebrity chef, cooking up some Fourth of July steak.

Who is the host of Man v. Food in 2019? Following Adam’s departure from the hit series in 2012, the Travel Channel decided to reboot the show in 2017. Actor and foodie Casey Webb took on the role as host of Man v. Food. According to his bio, the professional eater was bartending in Brooklyn when he received the call that he was the new “Man.”

Source: Travel Channel