Crew Member Paige Bell Was Murdered on Luxury Yacht — What Happened? The South African woman was murdered on July 3. By Niko Mann Published July 15 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

A 20-year-old South African woman was found murdered on a luxury yacht in Eleuthera, Bahamas, on July 3. Paige Bell was a crew member on Far From It, a Richmond superyacht. A GoFundMe page organized by Paige's family and the crew from a yacht she previously worked on, the Motor Yacht Sweet Emocean, spoke about her warm personality.

Article continues below advertisement

"Paige was more than a teammate, she was family," read the message. "Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her. Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went." But what happened to Paige Bell? How did she die?

Source: GoFundMe

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Paige Bell?

Paige was found dead in the engine room of the luxury yacht in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, in the Bahamas. According to Our News, she'd been stabbed, allegedly by the yacht's engineer, a Mexican national named Brigido Muñoz. She was found “unresponsive with visible signs of injuries” just after 1 p.m., after being missing for a "short period." The yacht engineer was also reportedly found in the engine room with "severe injuries to his arms." The police believe that he had attempted suicide.

Paige reportedly worked as a steward on the luxurious boat, and she would have celebrated her 21st birthday on July 14. "Paige worked on Motor Yacht Sweet Emocean until December of 2024," read a message on the GoFundMe page. "She would have celebrated her 21st birthday on July 14. In honor of Paige, her mother has asked that we all eat red velvet cake (her favorite) on that day and share a photo in remembrance of the beautiful soul she was."

Article continues below advertisement

Rest in Power, Queen 💔

Paige Bell, 20, lifeless body was found on a luxury superyacht in the Bahamas, Caribbean, on 3 July 2025.

It is alleged that Paige was discovered partially undressed, with her throat slit and clear signs that she had struggled with her attacker. pic.twitter.com/xh3fBbmuJQ — Cameron (@DJ_BongoSA) July 11, 2025

An arraignment for the alleged murderer was held on July 9, per the authorities, and he was denied bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20. "Police wish to advise the General Public that on Wednesday, 9 July, 2025, a 39-year-old Mexican national male will be arraigned in the Magistrate Court. charged with Murder. The charge stem from the death of a 20-year-old South African female that occurred on Thursday, 3, 2025, onboard a vessel in waters off Harbour Island Eleuthera."

Article continues below advertisement

The Daily Mail reports that Paige struggled with her attacker, and she was found partially undressed with slash marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Brigido was given medical attention before being charged and arrested for murder.

A fellow crew member has been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Paige Bell. 39-year-old Brigido Munoz appeared in court in Nassau charged with Murder. He is accused of cutting the throat of the stewardess during a Bahamas trip.



The court heard that Bell was found… pic.twitter.com/T44BaSroK9 — N' Cuffs (@NCuffs1) July 10, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Paige's tragic murder prompted a petition to make criminal background checks mandatory for vessels worldwide. "Currently, there are no universal regulations requiring regular background checks for seafarers," reads the petition. "While many employers may choose to conduct background checks as part of their hiring process, there is no legal requirement to do so on a regular basis. We believe this lack of regulation poses a significant risk to safety and security in the maritime industry."