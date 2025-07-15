Distractify
Home > Human Interest

Crew Member Paige Bell Was Murdered on Luxury Yacht — What Happened?

The South African woman was murdered on July 3.

By

Published July 15 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET

Paige Bell was murdered on luxury yacht.
Source: GoFundMe

A 20-year-old South African woman was found murdered on a luxury yacht in Eleuthera, Bahamas, on July 3. Paige Bell was a crew member on Far From It, a Richmond superyacht.

A GoFundMe page organized by Paige's family and the crew from a yacht she previously worked on, the Motor Yacht Sweet Emocean, spoke about her warm personality.

Article continues below advertisement

"Paige was more than a teammate, she was family," read the message. "Her radiant spirit, infectious laughter, and boundless compassion made an unforgettable impact on everyone lucky enough to know her. Whether it was long days at sea or quiet moments under the stars, she brought light and warmth wherever she went."

But what happened to Paige Bell? How did she die?

Paige Bell and a friend take a selfie.
Source: GoFundMe
Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Paige Bell?

Paige was found dead in the engine room of the luxury yacht in Harbour Island, Eleuthera, in the Bahamas. According to Our News, she'd been stabbed, allegedly by the yacht's engineer, a Mexican national named Brigido Muñoz. She was found “unresponsive with visible signs of injuries” just after 1 p.m., after being missing for a "short period."

The yacht engineer was also reportedly found in the engine room with "severe injuries to his arms." The police believe that he had attempted suicide.

Paige reportedly worked as a steward on the luxurious boat, and she would have celebrated her 21st birthday on July 14.

"Paige worked on Motor Yacht Sweet Emocean until December of 2024," read a message on the GoFundMe page. "She would have celebrated her 21st birthday on July 14. In honor of Paige, her mother has asked that we all eat red velvet cake (her favorite) on that day and share a photo in remembrance of the beautiful soul she was."

Article continues below advertisement

An arraignment for the alleged murderer was held on July 9, per the authorities, and he was denied bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 20.

"Police wish to advise the General Public that on Wednesday, 9 July, 2025, a 39-year-old Mexican national male will be arraigned in the Magistrate Court. charged with Murder. The charge stem from the death of a 20-year-old South African female that occurred on Thursday, 3, 2025, onboard a vessel in waters off Harbour Island Eleuthera."

Article continues below advertisement

The Daily Mail reports that Paige struggled with her attacker, and she was found partially undressed with slash marks on her neck. She was pronounced dead on the scene. Brigido was given medical attention before being charged and arrested for murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Paige's tragic murder prompted a petition to make criminal background checks mandatory for vessels worldwide.

"Currently, there are no universal regulations requiring regular background checks for seafarers," reads the petition. "While many employers may choose to conduct background checks as part of their hiring process, there is no legal requirement to do so on a regular basis. We believe this lack of regulation poses a significant risk to safety and security in the maritime industry."

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $56,000 for the family.

Our condolences to all of Paige's family and friends.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

As Karen Read Was Acquitted of Murder, a Crowd Outside the Courthouse Erupted in Cheers

Lee Elia, the Man Behind One of Baseball's Most Famous Rants, Has Died at Age 87

Former Child Actor Sophie Nyweide Dies at Age 24 — What Was Her Cause of Death?

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.