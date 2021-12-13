'Parasite' Star Park So-dam's Representation Just Shared Her Saddening Health Diagnosis With Fans

'Parasite' Star Park So-dam's Representation Just Shared Her Saddening Health Diagnosis With FansBy Chris Barilla
Dec. 13 2021, Published 1:11 p.m. ET
If you've ever seen the award-winning Korean film Parasite, then odds are that you're familiar with Park So-dam. The 30-year-old actress first broke into the mainstream scene in 2015 and has performed in a variety of critically-acclaimed roles ever since. With a love of acting that extends all the way back to her high school years, Park's commitment to her craft has won her awards at the Baeksang Art Awards, the Blue Dragon Film Awards, the Buil Film Awards, and more.
Her short yet remarkable career aside, Park's representatives recently revealed something about her to fans that have many concerned about her health. So, what exactly happened to Park, and what do we know about her current condition? Keep reading for a breakdown of the facts as they stand.
What happened to Park So-dam? She was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.
Park's agency, Artist Company, said in a statement sent to CNN on Dec. 13, 2021 that the actress was recently diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer, which was found during a routine health inspection.
The agency also shared that Park underwent surgery to help overcome the illness and is currently recovering and focusing entirely on her health.
"Actress Park So-dam will focus on recovery in order to greet everyone in good health in the future, and her agency Artist Company will also do our best for the actress to recover her health," they shared with CNN.
Park's most recent project, the film Special Delivery, is set to premiere soon, and the agency expressed theirs and Park's sadness that she will be unable to participate in promotional runs for it.
"As the long-awaited Special Delivery is soon premiering, actress Park So-dam is very disappointed that she cannot be together with fans who have waited and shown support," ArtistCompany wrote. "Although she cannot participate in Special Delivery promotions, she is cheering on the Special Delivery premiere."
Sharing well-wishes to all involved in the project, Park and her agency further noted that "We once again express gratitude to the Special Delivery actors and production team who are also overcoming a difficult situation, along with everyone who supports Special Delivery and actress Park So-dam."
Papillary thyroid cancer is the most common type of thyroid cancer.
According to the UK's NHS, papillary thyroid cancer is the most commonly diagnosed type of thyroid cancer. The illness is most commonly found in people under the age of 40 and particularly targets women. This type of cancer tends to be less aggressive and can be more easily treated with a variety of available methods.
"Around 9 in every 10 people are alive 5 years after a diagnosis of thyroid cancer," claims the NHS in their breakdown of the condition. They add that "Many of these are cured and will have a normal lifespan."
Park hasn't spoken directly to fans about the diagnosis or her recovery yet, but we wish her well as she attempts to overcome this hurdle in life.