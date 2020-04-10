A Look Back at 'Parasite's Painful Ending (SPOILERS)

Bong Joon-ho's runaway hit, Parasite , became a hit for two reasons: it was relatable and it was terrifying how relatable it was. Which was exactly Bong's intention. The film as a whole has a lot to unpack, which is why many say it requires multiple viewings just to take in all the details and nuances. Even then, it's easy to miss certain parts or simply be left with quite a few questions.

The biggest questions? What exactly happened in the end and why did Mr. Kim kill Mr. Park ? Let's take a deep dive into Bong's choices for the film's ending and unpack what went down.

Why did Kim Ki Taek kill Park Dong Ik in 'Parasite'?

Throughout Parasite, a painfully unsustainable wealth gap means the difference between privilege and dehumanization. Though the Kim family rejects those who they feel are below them, the third act of the film demonstrates that they are below as well, though they didn't understand that. Although they serve the Park family, they are in the Parks' home because they are working to be there. They do not feel that they are leeching off of the Parks and they condemn those who are.

Though they are aware that they are below the Parks, as the wealthy family points out things like their unpleasant and unclean smell, the Kims still establish a hierarchy. When the Parks' ex-maid (Lee Jung Eun) informs them that she had been hiding her husband (Park Myeong Hoon) in the Parks' basement and begs the Kims to allow her husband to stay in the basement, they shun her.

They do not see their situations as equal: one is parasitic, leeching without permission, and the other is working to stay in the Parks' home. That's why the end is so life-altering for the Kim family patriarch, Ki Taek (Song Kang Ho).

Source: CJ Entertainment

After being told that they were to not take a weekend off and instead be working for the Parks' son, Da Song's (Jung Hyeon Jun) birthday party, the party turns to chaos. The man hiding in the basement emerges, wanting vengeance on the family that wouldn't accept that they were "neighbors in need". He issues a blow to the head of Ki Woo (Choi Woo Shik), the Kims' son, and stabs Ki Jung (Park So Dam), their daughter.

The man is taken down, but Ki Taek is left being commanded by the Parks to take their son to the hospital after he fainted from the drama, while his own daughter is bleeding to death. While that might be enough to make Ki Taek want to kill his employer, Bong took it a step further. Dong Ik (Lee Sun Kyun) couldn't resist commenting on the housekeeper's husband's smell, even after the man was dead in front of him.

Source: CJ Entertainment