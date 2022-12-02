What Happened to Peach the Dog? Streamer Julien Solomita Provides an Update

In recent news, influencer and Twitch streamer Julien Solomita — the fiancé of Jenna Marbles — has been candid with updates on his pet's health. His dog, Peach, has been in a medical crisis for the past several weeks. Many of Julien's fans are worried for Peach and have been sending their well-wishes through platforms like Reddit.

What happened to Peach? Julien Solomita has shared the latest on his pet's current condition. Here's what we know so far.