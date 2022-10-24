xQc Updates Fans on His Health, Says He Was "Bleeding From [His] Ears"

It seems that multiple Twitch icons are walking away from TwitchCon unwell. Not only did Adriana Chechik suffer some serious injuries while at the convention, but other creators have since fallen ill.

xQc missed a scheduled stream following TwitchCon, telling his followers that he wasn't feeling well. Since then, it seems the streamer has only gotten more sick, recently reporting bleeding out of his ears as a result of his illness. But what's wrong with xQc?