What Happened to Percy in 'Every Year After'? The Finale Reveals Her Future Percy's return to Barry's Bay uncovers old secrets and leads to a life-changing decision. By Alisan Duran Published June 11 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Cate Cameron/Prime

Prime Video's Every Year After follows Percy Fraser as she returns to Barry's Bay for the first time in more than a decade. The series slowly unravels the mystery behind her sudden departure years earlier and explores whether she and Sam Florek can find their way back to each other.

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By the end of Season 1, viewers finally learn what drove Percy away, how her relationships have changed over the years, and where her future may be headed. Here's what happened to Percy and the people closest to her.

Source: Cate Cameron/Prime

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What happened to Percy in 'Every Year After'?

The biggest revelation in Every Year After is the truth about why Percy left Barry's Bay. Sam eventually learns that Percy slept with his older brother, Charlie, during their final summer before college. The betrayal damages several relationships and explains why Percy stayed away for so many years.

By the end of the season, Percy begins moving forward with her life. She decides to keep ownership of the tavern and works to renovate it with help from her friends. She also pursues her dream of becoming a writer and secures a publishing deal for her horror novel.

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The finale ends on a hopeful note when Sam unexpectedly returns after nearly a year apart. While the pair still have difficult issues to work through, his arrival suggests they may finally have a chance to rebuild their relationship. Percy's story closes with new opportunities, renewed purpose, and the possibility of a fresh start in Barry's Bay.

Source: Cate Cameron/Prime

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What happened to Percy's parents in Every Year After?

Percy's parents are both alive in Every Year After, but they are not heavily involved in the story. Throughout the series, Percy often feels disconnected from them because they are busy with work and other responsibilities. That emotional distance contributes to her strong attachment to Barry's Bay, where she finds a sense of belonging with the Florek family.

Although Percy's parents remain part of her life, the show focuses far more on the relationships she develops during her summers at the lake. Those bonds ultimately shape many of the decisions she makes as both a teenager and an adult.

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Source: Cate Cameron/Prime

Sue becomes a second mother to Percy in 'Every Year After.'

One of the most important people in Percy's life is Sue Florek, the mother of Sam and Charlie. Over the years, Sue becomes a mentor and maternal figure for Percy, providing the support and understanding that she sometimes struggles to find elsewhere.