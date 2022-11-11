Prime Video's Western Drama Series 'The English' Filmed Outside of North America

More specifically, Cornelia Locke travels to the American West to get revenge on behalf of her late son. It's Eli Whipp who rescues her from grave danger. While overcoming grand obstacles, the dynamic duo looks toward a final destination: Hoxem, Wyo. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Emily Blunt deemed the series “a heart-stopping chase thriller with the most tender of love stories at its heart.”

And while The English is set in the American West, its filming location took the cast and crew to southwestern Europe.