This "tale of forbidden romance and changing social conventions" sees how the relationships between the trio of characters change and grow over the course of several decades. Linus Roache, Gina McKee, and Rupert Everett play older versions of Tom, Marion, and Patrick, respectively.

Though we know the impassioned story unfolds in England, specifically on the Brighton coast, that doesn't necessarily mean it was filmed there. Let's discuss filming locations for Prime Video's My Policeman.