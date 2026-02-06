What Happened to Phoenix Jones? A Look at the First “Human Superhero’s” Life Now The Seattle superhero still wears his uniform from time to time. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 6 2026, 5:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thephoenixjones

Admit it, like most kids, you had a dream of becoming a superhero. You fantasized about it and might even have picked out a name for when the time came to spring into action. However, most likely, you discovered that being a superhero wasn't a feasible or realistic plan and went with plan B, C, or even D. For a time, Phoenix Jones did the exact opposite.

Wearing a skin-tight black-and-gold suit, a utility belt, and a mask that concealed his identity, Phoenix Jones, real name Ben Fodor, patrolled the streets of Seattle, intervening in fights, breaking up drug deals, and even detaining suspects until police arrived. Much like the movies, Fodor's alter ego seemed like the solution to the city's crime rate. But, as soon as he became a household name, he quickly proved that he was human after all. So, what happened to Phoenix Jones? Here's what to know.

What happened to Phoenix Jones?

Phoenix Jones emerged around 2010 as part of the Real Life Superhero (RLSH) movement — a loose network of people across the U.S. who adopted superhero personas to perform community service, conduct neighborhood patrols, and engage in charity work. He was also the leader of the Rain City Superhero Movement. Jones began his crime-fighting career by regularly patrolling the streets of Seattle, looking for crime and helping the homeless and others in need. He claims to have made over 130 arrests, with proof for more than 50.

While Jones thrived as Seattle's superhero at first, his "for the people" stance would eventually prove flawed. In 2011, he pepper-sprayed a group of people on the street to break up a fight. However, police later confirmed there was no fight to break up. Jones went silent for a while, only to reemerge when his name was involved in criminal activity.

According to The Seattle Times, in January 2020, Jones and his girlfriend at the time, Andrea Berendsen, were arrested Jan. 9 after two confidential witnesses told a Seattle police-narcotics detective that Fodor was a drug dealer. They were released from jail before Jones was eventually charged with two counts of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act (VUCSA) for selling MDMA, otherwise known as ecstasy or Molly, and text messages were shared supporting his illegal activity.

Fodor was also charged for allegedly showing up at a Seattle hotel with Berendsen in January with cocaine they thought they were selling to a group of women. Berendsen, of Edmonds, has been charged with one count of VUCSA.