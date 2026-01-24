Amir the Delivery Guy Won't Be Deterred by Rain, Sleet, Snow or Disaster —But Is He Real? Amir famously texted "no problem" when a customer warned that he was about to drive into a hurricane. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 24 2026, 5:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @dailytextifying

With time on the internet comes the elite skill of being privy to all the internet's lore. The more time you spend, the deeper you fall into niche rabbit holes that only chronically online people can appreciate. And if you know who Amir the Delivery Guy is, you might be one of those people.

Amir is known for his unflinching dedication to completing deliveries. Whether he's faced with hurricanes, death, or other disasters, Amir will ensure that your food or other items are placed on your doorstep with speed. But is Amir actually a real delivery guy? Here's what we know about the legend of Amir and how he became the internet's favorite dedicated delivery driver.

Is Amir the Delivery Guy real?

If you haven't seen the videos, we'll set the stage: a video runs, usually a parkour video showing people jumping their characters through obstacles in Minecraft, and a string of texts pops up to tell a story. For Amir, those stories usually involve customers informing Amir of a challenge to their delivery, Amir reassuring them that he'll make it happen anyway, and the incredulous recipient becoming increasingly more impressed (or scared) by Amir's dedication.

It paints the picture of a driver so rabidly devoted to excellence that he's willing to put his life on the line to make sure deliveries arrive on time. But is he a real guy? No, Amir the Delivery Guy is not a real guy. While there may have been an Amir who originally inspired the meme format, he is simply a fictional character used to tell stories and jokes.

According to Know Your Meme, the Amir format emerged sometime in mid-2024. The site credits TikTok user @daily.textstories2 with the first traceable Amir story. Amir was preceded by several other similar meme formats, about which KYM says, "the most notable being the Manjeet vs. Bobir trend from 2023. It was about powerscaling Uber drivers based on their stats, like video game or anime characters."

Amir's fame has become legendary despite the fact that he doesn't exist.

And Amir's popularity hasn't really waned. On social media, usually YouTube or TikTok, the Amir memes can sometimes generate millions of views and likes as people tune in to see which natural disaster Amir is dodging today.

In one hilarious video, a fake delivery recipient warns Amir to cancel the order because Hurricane Milton, a massive storm that struck Florida in 2024 as a Category 3, was hitting the area. Amir, of course, thought it was "no problem."