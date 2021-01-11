Mad Delivery Driver Brings Food Back to Restaurant After Getting $8 Tip

A lot of industries have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing individuals to use all of the resources at their disposal and come up with some creative ways to gain additional income outside of the no-so-generous payouts that were a part of the stimulus packages doled out from the Federal Government. And job seekers noticed quickly that there was surging demand for delivery drivers.

Article continues below advertisement

Transporting packages for Amazon, Wayfair, medical agencies, or any other supplies, can be a great way for people who have their own reliable modes of transportation to earn a buck. And many family-owned food businesses saw an uptick in delivery orders, necessitating the hiring of more drivers or signing up for programs like Uber Eats, Door Dash, Just Eat, and the like.

While many of these apps build in commission percentages for picking up and dropping off food, many drivers still rely on gratuities from customers to make a living. And the "rules" for tipping on deliveries are generally different than when it comes to dining at a sit-down restaurant. You're not leaving a percentage generally based on the amount of food you've ordered, because it's not as if someone is waiting on you.

Article continues below advertisement

Delivery driver on Long Island isn't happy with an $8 tip so she takes the food back pic.twitter.com/RQ3L9u6bhr — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 5, 2021

When it comes to driving, you're basing your tip on the duration of a trip or the distance traveled for a driver to come and bring you your meal. This is why so many people are up in arms about this delivery driver's reaction to receiving an $8 tip. As someone who used to deliver pizzas for a living, if someone gave me $8 for my 'za transporting efforts, I'd be pretty happy with that payout.

Article continues below advertisement

However, this driver didn't think so. After approaching the door and speaking with the customer, she decided not to hand over the food until they gave her a larger tip. The customer was befuddled by the whole exchange, asking the woman what she expected, as the drive was only 15-20 minutes, tops. She contested that it was a 40-minute drive and required more than an $8 tip.

Delivery driver on Long Island isn't happy with an $8 tip so she takes the food back pic.twitter.com/RQ3L9u6bhr — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 5, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

The entire exchange was captured on the customer's Ring doorbell. The driver was ultimately unsatisfied with the customer's response, so they told them that they were going to take the food back to the restaurant because they refused to give her a tip that was more than the $8 they had originally added to the food order.

Source: Reddit

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Reddit

People were shocked at the driver's behavior, and it didn't take long for the video to make the rounds on the internet, ending up on Reddit's "Choosing Beggars" sub where people had a few choice words for the delivery driver.

Article continues below advertisement

My doordash driver texted me this cause i tipped him $10 🥲 it was a small gesture but this made me smile pic.twitter.com/LUCDxJPPxK — 𓅓 (@kingluvi_) January 6, 2021

as a DoorDash & Postmates driver, we are not obligated to pick up any orders we don’t want to pick up.. and customers are not required to tip.



$8 is a great tip when normally people only tip $1-$3 or even nothing sometimes.. 🤡 https://t.co/cjAON4jHWg — sinclair. (@s_inclairr) January 5, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Edition also caught wind of the story and decided to do a little bit of investigating into the driver's claims to see if there was any merit to her 40-minute claim. They measured the distance from the restaurant to the customer's house. It was a 5.5-mile drive and in normal traffic, Google Maps indicated that the trip would only take 12 minutes.

Article continues below advertisement

I know both of the towns she mentioned like the back of my hand. Commack and Smithtown are neighboring towns that only take 10-15 min to drive through max. $8 is more than enough and if that was my food I'd be PISSED. — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 5, 2021

Now maybe given some abhorrent traffic it might take 24 minutes unless there was some type of major accident. But then, would it be fair for the customer to foot the bill for the cost of a said car wreck? But there were some people who sympathized with the delivery driver, stating that the $8 tip was nowhere near enough for the work she's doing and that "gig" jobs like deliveries aren't worth it in the end.

Article continues below advertisement

Lol she shouldn’t have took the food back but gig workers are seriously underpaid. She probably only got base pay of 2-3 dollars. A $8.00 dollar tip is a joke. You have to also factor in gas into the equation. It was a 40 minute drive because the company probably... — Lisa (@EvgLisa) January 5, 2021

Welcome to the gig economy y’all. Where they don’t pay you shit while you use your asset while also not receiving any type of healthcare benefits — MoneyMal (@MartyrMal) January 5, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

yeah but she was trying to tell him that it had taken her 40 mins to deliver the food and he’s mansplaining (IMO) to her its a 10- or 15-min drive. I can only assume you’ve never had a job where u relied on tips. My sympathies remain with her. — Small Potatoes (@margarinimac) January 5, 2021

But there were also folks who were drivers themselves who said that the tips they receive certainly add up.