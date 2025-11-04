Pusch & Nguyen Is Now Pusch & Wynne — Why the Firm Quietly Rebranded "I talk about this relationship way too much in my life" By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 4 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chibeefy

If you live in the Houston area, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with the law firm Pusch & Nguyen. Founded by Anthony Pusch and Chi‑Hung David Nguyen, the duo is widely known even outside Houston for their humorous billboards and clever slogans, with “Push and win” being one of the most iconic.

But in October 2025, it appears the firm quietly rebranded itself and even brought aboard an entirely new partner, essentially changing the firm’s name (at least according to the firm’s Instagram account) to Pusch & Wynne. Wait, who the heck is Wynne? Well, it seems Wynne replaced Nguyen. And it seems all this stems from a falling-out between the firm’s founding partners. But trouble has actually been brewing since 2024. Here’s what went down between them, and why the firm rebranded.

What happened to Pusch and Nguyen?

Source: Instagram/@pushwinlaw Pusch & Nguyen has been rebranded to Pusch & Wynne

Anthony Pusch and Chi-Hung David Nguyen, the founding partners of Pusch & Nguyen, are no longer a working pair. They’ve been dealing with legal issues since 2024, and by 2025, things had gotten to a point where Nguyen was officially pushed out of the firm. So, let’s backtrack a bit so you get the gist of what went down between Pusch and Nguyen.

In July 2024, Pusch filed a $1 million civil lawsuit against Nguyen (while they were still partners at their firm), alleging that Nguyen “had disproportionately compensated himself via the firm’s revenue,” according to Houston Public Media.

Pusch also claimed Nguyen was working behind the scenes to round up employees and associate attorneys to leave with him and start a new firm. And that’s not all. Pusch also accused Nguyen of trying to trademark the firm’s slogan, “We Push, You Win,” under his name, which would’ve legally entitled him to use it and essentially blocked Pusch from doing so.

Nguyen was also accused of withdrawing $1 million from the firm’s bank account. A few days later, a judge granted a restraining order for Pusch against Nguyen, restricting Nguyen’s access to the firm’s accounts. Nguyen then filed a counterclaim, suggesting that Pusch and his father “had both ignored Nguyen’s concerns about the company’s spending.” He also claimed he went months without pay in 2023, which “effectively provided the law firm with an interest-free loan,” per Houston Public Media.

By August 2024, the lawsuits were dismissed, and neither party was issued a settlement. The two were later seen on a billboard together with the slogan, “We battled over a drum set… but nothing can break up this lawyer band,” referencing the Will Ferrell film Step Brothers.

Fast forward to October 2025, and Nguyen is officially out of the firm, apparently for good. The two reportedly tried to work things out, but issues over trademarks still lingered, and more legal action was taken. On Oct. 2, 2025, a temporary injunction was issued against Nguyen, and he was “shut out of the firm,” per Chron. He’s been blocked from using the slogans “We Push, You Win” and “Avocados at Law,” and the presiding judge gave him until Oct. 31 to transfer the trademarks back to the firm.

Obviously, there’s still bad blood between the two, as Nguyen feels his removal, coupled with Pusch continuing to use the same slogan, could confuse people and that the new firm is trying to “capitalize on the reputation and goodwill of the Pusch & Nguyen brand.” A trial date has been set for July 20, 2026, per Chron, and that’s when the matter will finally be settled.

Pusch & Nguyen has been rebranded to Pusch & Wynne.

In the midst of all the discrepancies between the founding partners, Pusch brought on a new partner, and just like that, Pusch & Nguyen has been rebranded to Pusch & Wynne. Bob Wynne has essentially stepped into Nguyen’s shoes. He’s a trial lawyer with experience in appeals and more than 20 years of legal experience, according to an Instagram post introducing him.

