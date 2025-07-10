Randy Couture's Racing Plans Were Derailed by a Somewhat Serious Accident — Here's What We Know Randy's ex-girlfriend has assured fans he's OK. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 10 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's hard to think about Mixed Martial Arts without bringing up the name Randy Couture. He has won six UFC championships in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions, making him the first multi-divisional champion in UFC history. When he fought Lyoto Machida at UFC 129 in May 2011 at the age of 47, Randy was the oldest fighter to win a bout in UFC history.

Randy has also been an advocate for change in the MMA world. Back in 2018, he spoke with The Baltimore Sun about how the sport could be improved. He told the outlet that ideally, MMA athletes could get health insurance, retirement plans, and equal compensation similar to other professional athletes. No,w instead of fighting in a cage, Randy is recovering following a near-fatal accident. What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to Randy Couture?

According to TMZ, Randy was involved in a single-car crash while practicing for his racing debut later this year at the National Hot Rod Association. He was doing practice runs at a racetrack in Odessa, Mo. The MMA star was airlifted to a nearby burn center where he was treated for first and second-degree burns, trauma injuries, and smoke inhalation. He is expected to fully recover.

Back in April 2025, Randy spoke with NHRA Drag Racing about his love of the sport, telling them it's a "new way to tickle that competitive spirit" he's had his entire life. Randy was also hoping to make his mark in racing. He was introduced to the sport a decade ago and was looking forward to the opportunity to get behind the wheel.

Randy's ex-girlfriend assures fans he's OK.

Randy dated reality television show personality and conservative commentator Mindy Robinson for 11 years before the two split up in February 2025. She shared a headline about her ex's accident on Instagram and included an update. "For everyone texting me worried, he's fine," Mindy wrote in the caption. "He messaged me this morning from the hospital, banged up, but OK." She also added that even though Randy is an ex, "prayers never hurt anybody."