MMA Star Ben Askren Is Recovering From a Double Lung Transplant, but Why? The former professional fighter is recovering from severe pneumonia. By Joseph Allen Published July 10 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET

Former MMA star Ben Askren apparently doesn't remember much of what happened over the past six weeks. Ben has been in the hospital through much of that time and has apparently been dealing with a pretty severe illness.

In a recent post on social media, Ben announced that he had received a double-lung transplant and said that he was now in recovery. Following the news that he had received a double-lung transplant, though, many wanted to know more about why he'd had one to begin with. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Why did Ben Askren need a lung transplant?

Ben has apparently been dealing with a severe case of pneumonia, and his wife Amy announced in June that he had been put on a donor list and was now breathing with the help of a ventilator. "No recollection, zero idea, no idea what happened," Ben said in a video. "I just read through my wife's journal. It's like a movie. It's ridiculous. I only died four times, where the ticker stopped for about 20 seconds."

Ben also said that he had lost roughly 50 pounds during the last 45 days. "The thing that was most impeccable to me was all the love I felt," he added. "It was almost like I got to have my own funeral." Thankfully, it seems like Ben is on the road to recovery, but it also sounds like he was in a pretty dire situation for more than a month before he was able to get a new set of lungs.

Friends and fans rallied behind Ben.

Following Ben's announcement, he received an outpouring of love and support from those who were thrilled that he was on his way to recovery. "Love u man! Thanks for sharing! Prayers to you and your family, keep fighting," Theo Von wrote in the comments under his video. "Way to fight Ben!!! Thanking God the transplants were successful and you’re alive and on the mend!" Helen Maroulis added.

Ben was born in Iowa but has lived most of his life in Wisconsin, and competed in wrestling at the 2008 Olympics before moving over to MMA. Ben retired from MMA in 2019 after a loss to Demian Maia and finished with a record of 19-2 with one no contest. Ben returned to combat sports briefly in 2021 when he agreed to box Jake Paul in an exhibition match that Jake won by a technical knockout in the first round.

Ben's current health predicament doesn't seem to be related in any way to his career as a fighter, although we don't know for sure. What's definitely true, though, is that Ben looks pretty unrecognizable in the video he released where he updates fans on his condition.