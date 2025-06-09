What Happened to Ben Askren That Landed Him in the Hospital? Exploring His Health Scare What happened that landed Ben Askren in the hospital? By Trisha Faulkner Published June 9 2025, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@jaxxonpodcast

For fans of mixed martial arts, the name Ben Askren still carries weight. Known for his unorthodox wrestling style, undefeated run in Bellator and ONE Championship, and his memorable stint in the UFC, Ben has long been a figure of intrigue in and out of the octagon, per Wikipedia. When word spread in June 2025 that he’d been hospitalized, many were left wondering: What happened to Ben Askren? Furthermore, was it related to his career in professional boxing?

As details began to emerge, questions quickly turned to concern. The news was alarming — it was about something serious enough to put the 40-year-old father of three in a hospital bed and leave him unresponsive. Keep reading as we take a closer look at what is going on with Ben.

What happened to Ben Askren that left fans and family deeply concerned?

Following rumors and whispers that something was wrong, Ben’s wife Amy took to Facebook on June 7, 2025, to clear the air on what was going on. Amy shared that her husband had suddenly developed severe pneumonia. She clarified that it happened without warning. As of June 2025, he was unresponsive and hospitalized. Amy encouraged friends, fans, and loved ones to shower her family with prayers during this difficult time.

His wife went on to explain that they were trying to keep life “as normal as possible” for the sake of their children. So, they would appreciate it if everyone respected their privacy and “refrained from discussing it” near their children for now.

Unsurprisingly, the Facebook message struck a chord with fans of Ben and his family. This wasn’t just an update on their family. It was a plea for privacy, prayer, and compassion. ESPN corroborated the story, reporting that the former fighter had been hospitalized due to “a serious respiratory condition” that left him temporarily unresponsive. While no additional medical details have been made public, the tone of Amy’s message indicated the severity of the situation.

Have there been any additional updates regarding Ben’s health?

Unfortunately, the message from Ben’s wife on June 7, 2025, was the most recent update on Ben’s health. As those who follow him and his family know, Ben had largely transitioned away from professional fighting and into commentary, coaching, and podcasting. He remained an influential voice in the MMA community, often weighing in on UFC matchups and continuing to train young wrestlers in Wisconsin.

The health scare not only raised concern about his immediate condition but prompted reflection on the physical toll of a career spent in combat sports. Typically, severe pneumonia is not associated with athletic wear and tears. The sudden onset of this illness, however, reminds everyone that even someone seemingly as healthy as Ben can face unpredictable medical emergencies.