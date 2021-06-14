Deji Says He Wants to Box Again After Loss to TikToker Vinnie Hacker

The "battle of the brands" saw the majority of YouTubers taking TikTokers to task, save for Deji , who lost to Vinnie Hacker. But why is the popular YouTuber leaving social media?

Why is Deji leaving social media?

The YouTube vs. TikTok fights surprised a lot of people watching the bouts. Many of the influencers had showings that were lampooned or labeled as lackluster, like Bryce Hall in the main event, who was TKO'ed by Austin McBroom, or Michael Le who was knocked by a perfectly placed right from Faze Jarvis. But Vinnie Hacker and Deji seemed to genuinely impress viewers.

The bout was competitive, with Deji out-landing Vinnie going into the third round. However, Hacker's cardio would play a deciding factor in the fight, with the TikToker eventually wearing down the YouTuber and TKO'ing him 44 seconds into round three. Deji took the loss especially hard, tweeting on social media: "I'm sorry. I am a failure."

I’m sorry, I am a failure — Deji (@Deji) June 13, 2021

Hacker offered up a classy response on social media, telling the YouTuber that he put up a great fight and that he should bounce back from this. It was a sentiment shared by many online as well.

no you ain’t. bounce back from this. shit ain’t over. you put up a great fight. — Vinnie 😃 (@Vinniehacker) June 13, 2021

Unlike Michael Le and Bryce Hall, who have yet to post on their respective TikTok accounts following their defeats, Deji went online to announce that he was taking a break from social media for a while. "I'm not gonna talk anymore. I'm just gonna let my actions speak louder," the influencer said.

Deji will Not return back to YouTube till he has a 6 pack. He plans on building up the ability to run 5 miles a day & losing some weight.



Sources close say. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 14, 2021

He also spoke directly to the expressions of concern from his fanbase, stating that he was "all good" and that he was in a more positive mindset following his loss against Hacker. He attributed the defeat to an obstacle he'd overcome in order to be better in the future not just as a YouTube boxer but also as a human being.

"This somewhat humbled me. I knew some people were gonna tell me to give up, pack it in, but I have no quit in me. I’m not gonna stop," Deji said. In his video, he congratulated Vinnie Hacker and attributed his loss to his lack of stamina. "I need to work on my cardio ... and myself as a whole," he said.

He thanked all of his supporters for their kind words and vowed to get back in the ring. However, he didn't give a timeline or expected date for his return to either the squared circle or social media. The YouTuber's brother, KSI, who defeated Logan Paul in their second bout (the first was ruled as a draw), offered up some words of encouragement for his younger sibling.