What Was Aaron Carter's Weight Going Into His Fight With Lamar Odom?

Celebrity boxing matches are becoming big, big business. Jake Paul and Ben Askren both enjoyed some sizable paydays for their hotly anticipated bout and Jake's older brother, Logan, was able to pull in big bucks after he was able to secure a match up against Floyd Mayweather. But there are tons of other people looking to cash in as well, like former pop star Aaron Carter against two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom . But fans were concerned about the weight discrepancy between the two men.

What is Aaron Carter's weight?

The Tampa-Bay born music artist and OnlyFans personality stands at a billed 6'1 and 165 pounds, which is going to put him at a severe weight disadvantage against Odom who is 6'10 and 229 lbs. That's a 64-pound difference — and it puts the two fighters in two completely different weight classes.

This effectively makes Odom a heavyweight and Carter a middleweight. To compare, it would be like Canelo Alvarez facing off against Anthony Joshua, a bout that no athletic commission would ever sign off on. However, a celebrity boxing event follows different guidelines and rules.

The exhibition bout between Mayweather and Paul featured a 6-inch height and 30-pound weight disadvantage for "Money," which helped Paul go the distance against the undefeated pro boxer. And the weight discrepancy turned out to be a huge issue for Carter, as many thought it would. The fight took place on Friday, June 12 on Fite.TV with special guest referee Chuck Liddell who did a pretty good job of officiating the fight.

From the outset, Aaron Carter didn't really display any type of fighting acumen, this is in spite of the former pop star stating that he was training for 10 hours a day as far back as March, 2021. The uploaded footage of him hitting pads didn't really do much to instill confidence in those who watched it. Carter threw winging punches and seemed to be winded after hitting a pad a few times.

It appears that he brought the same timid and jerky fighting stance to his bout against Odom, too. But first, there were the walkouts where Carter did the best job that he could to hype himself up.

