Here's What Happened to Randy Jackson and the Other OG 'American Idol' Judges

Longtime American Idol fans remember what the series was like prior to the reboot. The three judges, Simon, Paula, and Randy, had the greatest dynamic, which truly made the show what it was. But with the return of the talent competition series, we can't help but wonder where the former judges are now. 

What happened to Randy Jackson? Where is Paula Abdul? And honestly, is Simon Cowell even on TV anymore? Let's take a look at where the OG judges have disappeared to.