Discovery Was Readying ‘Sons of Guns’ Season 6 Before Will Hayden’s Arrest

If any of you Discovery viewers don’t know what happened to Sons of Guns — and, for that matter, what happened to Red Jacket Firearms, the shop featured on the reality show — brace yourselves for a disturbing update.

For the five seasons that made it to air, Sons of Guns — a show about Red Jacket Firearms and its custom guns — was a hit for Discovery. The cable channel was even hyping up a sixth season in early 2014, hailing star Will Hayden as “an American success story” in a press release.