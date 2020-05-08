The Subreddit "r/worldpolitics" Is Currently a Huge Mess

The page, which touts itself as a "free speech 'political' subreddit" with "no agenda" and "few rules," has recently become a breeding ground for NSFW posts featuring porn and hentai (aka anime and manga pornography) — and members are blaming the moderators.

One of the most popular communities on reddit , " r/worldpolitics ," is quickly spiraling out of control, users claim.

What happened to r/worldpolitics?

On Wednesday, a user on the subreddit r/OutOfTheLoop asked if anyone knew what was going on with r/worldpolitics, which has over 1.2 million members. "It seems everything is a 'mods asleep post' yet it’s a massive subreddit that I wouldn’t expect this from," the commenter noted.

In the responses, most users agreed that the moderators weren’t doing their jobs, which allowed for all sorts of bizarre and inappropriate posts to gain traction. "The top few posts are mostly the exact same image with the exact same title which are posted by karma farmers along with other obviously bait posts that gain thousands of upvotes," one individual remarked.

Source: reddit

"People are pissed that the mod team is doing absolutely nothing to combat these posts and in response are just s--tposting because the mods don't care." According to another user, the channel’s steep decline began a few days ago when a picture of President Donald Trump was continuously being reposted with the text, "upvote this picture of trump looking dumb."

"These posts, aside from not being world politics, angered the users as they break reddit rule number four, which states that 'asking for votes or engaging in vote manipulation' is strictly prohibited," the commenter explained. "Despite demands from users to mods to remove these rule-breaking posts, the moderators refused. In retaliation, the users determined that if the mods aren’t going to do their job completely, they may as well not do it at all."

Source: reddit