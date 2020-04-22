Here's the Unfortunate Reason Why Emmuhlu From TikTok Is Officially Canceled

Emmuhlu is a self-described "feminazi," according to her now-defunct Instagram bio, and she goes by the name of Barb on TikTok , where she boasts about 1.2 million followers. Her videos mainly consist of generally inoffensive content, from original funny videos to original songs, however, one recent video put the TikTok star in hot water.

In a TikTok video that has been since deleted from the app, Emmuhlu repeats the word “Die” eight times, says “Everyone f---king die!” and laughing, she says “N-----s. There’s n-----s all over the place.”

As the N-word is an incredibly offensive racial slur, it was 100 percent inappropriate, regardless of the context. The video was reposted to YouTube, so take a look below if you're in the right headspace to do so.