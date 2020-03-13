Kennedy Walsh Promotes All of Her Social Media Channels — Except for TikTok

Meanwhile, Kennedy's brother, Brandon, has 502,000 subscribers on his YouTube and 148,000 followers on Instagram . Brandon is the only of the Walsh siblings that uses his real name on TikTok . Brandon was actually the one to help Claudia build her TikTok back in 2018, as detailed in his video, "I Turned My Sister Into a TikTok Star".

Throughout the video, the siblings let their feelings about the app be known. "So it seems like you just have to be, like, attractive and lip sync and you can be a TikTok star," Brandon says.

When he showed Claudia Loren Gray's videos, she immediately called them "cringey". She also noted that Kennedy, being the younger sibling, would likely do better on TikTok. "Twenty-one is like a senior citizen in the YouTube world," she noted.