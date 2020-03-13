Kennedy Walsh Promotes All of Her Social Media Channels — Except for TikTok

Kennedy Walsh Promotes All of Her Social Media Channels — Except for TikTokBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
With over 938,000 followers on Instagram and 1.34 million subscribers on YouTube, it's safe to say that Kennedy Claire Walsh is a big time influencer. But just like all big influencers these days, it's normal to assume that she's also active on TikTok. But looking up Kennedy on TikTok yields no results. So what gives?
Kennedy Walsh is on TikTok, but she doesn't actively promote it much.
You won't find Kennedy's name on TikTok (save for the thousands who use the hashtag #KennedyWalsh on the platform), but that doesn't mean she's not on it. Her username is @c4tluvr666, but she simply goes by K on the platform. That being said, she's not incredibly active on it, only having 26 posts to date. The majority of her posts are either her talking, purposefully dancing badly, and lip syncing to other people's audios.
But her posts also tend to have a lot of guest stars, namely her family. Her mom is in the video above and her sister and brother are also regulars. Although her sister is four years older, they often get mistaken for twins, particularly since both Claudia and Kennedy opted to go blonde.
Kennedy comes from a family of influencers.
The 20-year-old social media star isn't the only celeb in her family. Her sister, Claudia, has a following of over 245,000 on Instagram and 233,000 on YouTube. Similarly to Kennedy, she doesn't really promote her TikTok and doesn't have her name attached. Instead, she uses the username @iwantcandy77 and goes by Candy Star.
Meanwhile, Kennedy's brother, Brandon, has 502,000 subscribers on his YouTube and 148,000 followers on Instagram. Brandon is the only of the Walsh siblings that uses his real name on TikTok. Brandon was actually the one to help Claudia build her TikTok back in 2018, as detailed in his video, "I Turned My Sister Into a TikTok Star".
Throughout the video, the siblings let their feelings about the app be known. "So it seems like you just have to be, like, attractive and lip sync and you can be a TikTok star," Brandon says.
When he showed Claudia Loren Gray's videos, she immediately called them "cringey". She also noted that Kennedy, being the younger sibling, would likely do better on TikTok. "Twenty-one is like a senior citizen in the YouTube world," she noted.
Her assessment is actually correct, by the way. Kennedy has over 600,000 TikTok followers, Brandon has 125,500 followers, and Claudia has about 34,000.
It's not just her siblings that are social media famous. So is her mom.
The mother of the Walsh siblings happens to be pretty famous herself. She's a staple in all of her kids' YouTube videos, as well as their Instagram and TikTok posts. But she does pretty well on her own too.
Jen Seidel is a body painter who turns people into works of art. She has over 314,000 followers on Instagram and 97,200 subscribers on YouTube. Kennedy works with her mom quite a bit, helping her on a number of different projects, which Jen documents on her Instagram.
This family of influencers definitely sticks together. In addition to Kennedy and Jen working together on body painting projects, Brandon offers himself up as a model for them pretty often, which he then showcases on his TikTok and YouTube and Instagram. Basically, if you're on any of those three platforms, you've probably run into a Walsh at some point or another.
