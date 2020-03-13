We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kennedy Walsh Promotes All of Her Social Media Channels — Except for TikTok

With over 938,000 followers on Instagram and 1.34 million subscribers on YouTube, it's safe to say that Kennedy Claire Walsh is a big time influencer. But just like all big influencers these days, it's normal to assume that she's also active on TikTok. But looking up Kennedy on TikTok yields no results. So what gives?

Kennedy Walsh is on TikTok, but she doesn't actively promote it much.

You won't find Kennedy's name on TikTok (save for the thousands who use the hashtag #KennedyWalsh on the platform), but that doesn't mean she's not on it. Her username is @c4tluvr666, but she simply goes by K on the platform. That being said, she's not incredibly active on it, only having 26 posts to date. The majority of her posts are either her talking, purposefully dancing badly, and lip syncing to other people's audios. 