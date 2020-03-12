We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Snapchat Inc.

Summer Mckeen on 'Endless,' Running Into Ex Dylan Jordan, and TikTok (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Moving to a new city is the equivalent of getting a fresh start for many, but for YouTube sensation Summer Mckeen, staying in New York City during her internship at Cosmopolitan meant the chance of running into her ex-boyfriend Dylan Jordan.

For Season 3 of Summer and Dylan's hit Snapchat series, Endless, the two were both navigating the Big Apple, but as singletons. In a moment that really only happens in New York, the two had a chance encounter in none other than the subway station. 

Aside from Endless — which has reached more than 38 million viewers — Summer is known for her YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers. As someone who is constantly sharing her life with the world, Summer has also dealt with her fair share of online criticism too.

Summer spoke exclusively with Distractify about Season 3 of the series. Plus, she gave advice for those worried about running into an ex, her thoughts on TikTok, and the new (furry) addition in her life. 