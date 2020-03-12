Summer Mckeen on 'Endless,' Running Into Ex Dylan Jordan, and TikTok (EXCLUSIVE)

Moving to a new city is the equivalent of getting a fresh start for many, but for YouTube sensation Summer Mckeen, staying in New York City during her internship at Cosmopolitan meant the chance of running into her ex-boyfriend Dylan Jordan.

For Season 3 of Summer and Dylan's hit Snapchat series, Endless, the two were both navigating the Big Apple, but as singletons. In a moment that really only happens in New York, the two had a chance encounter in none other than the subway station.