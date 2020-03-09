We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
The Straw Challenge on TikTok Is All Sorts of Cringe

TikTok is the wild west of the internet. The insanely popular app is a breeding ground for viral dances, comedy routines, and off-the-wall memes. The app’s user base is growing by the thousands daily, and with that, users have invented several "challenges" that have users doing all sorts of wild things, from learning quick and intricate dances to ‘Flipping the Switch’ with a friend. 

Some of these challenges are all in good fun and are kind of funny while others are just plain cringe-worthy like The Straw Challenge. Ridiculously dangerous and also slightly suggestive, "The Straw Challenge,” which has 14.7 million views on TikTok, has users scratching their heads about how something so weird even gets started. Boredom? Maybe. A slight sense of humor in this dumpster fire of a world? Possibly. In any case, we scoured the hashtag, #strawchallenge, to see what exactly this trend was about and how it works exactly. 