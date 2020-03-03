We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Investors Reportedly Lost Thousands of Dollars Due to Trading App Outage

No one had a worse Monday than the employees at Robinhood, an app that allows investors to trade stocks, options, exchange-traded funds, and cryptocurrency for free.

The program experienced a massive outage on March 2, the same day the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw huge gains following a weeklong plummet due to coronavirus concerns. 

Irate users are threatening a class-action lawsuit against the company, claiming to have lost thousands of dollars because of the glitch.