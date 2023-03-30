What Happened to Internet Personality and Dancer Roy Purdy? Here's What We Know

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything about Roy Purdy. The internet personality, rapper, and skateboard enthusiast rose to fame in the mid-2010s for his comedic videos, dancing, and unique and colorful style. Some of his most popular music videos include his “Cash Me Outside" remix, as well as his original songs “Oh Wow,” and “Pink and Green." The latter title was inspired by his signature pink and green sunglasses.

Born in Appleton, Wis., Roy's fame began at the end of high school. After graduating, he attended the University of Colorado but dropped out in 2017. At the time, being a full-time internet influencer seemed unheard of. However, for a while, Roy was really dedicated to making it work. In 2018 and 2019, he started to slow down. Today, he hardly creates or shares any content. What exactly happened to Roy? Here's what we know.

What happened to Roy Purdy?

In a video titled "The Strange Disappearance of Roy Purdy," investigative YouTuber Patrick Cc unpacks everything he knows about Roy's fall from fame. After dropping out of college, Roy's dreams of becoming a pro skateboarder led him to relocate to Los Angeles, where he could continue honing his craft. Things started out on a high note on the west coast but eventually started to fizzle out.

As Patrick Cc noted, it started to become clear that Roy yearned to become a famous rapper or skateboarder. But it was his dancing that attracted his followers. In fact, his moves were so popular that Fortnight adopted one of his dances into the game.

lol my dance got put in fortnite — ROY PURDY (@RoyPurdy) May 1, 2018

In an attempt to rebrand himself as the artist he was, he eventually just stopped posting dancing videos altogether. In the tweet below, he slightly mocked fans' obsession with his dancing.

me:



my comment section: “rOy PoST an0tHeR daNcE viDe0oO” — ROY PURDY (@RoyPurdy) July 10, 2019

Then when TikTok emerged, Roy didn't join the platform immediately, which likely caused him to lose some of his following as they discovered new creators on the platform. Next, came his new look. Roy stopped dressing in such colorful ensembles and opted for more subtle, all black attire. And whenever Roy would share videos, his tone changed. It was as if his jaunty and jovial young self was gone.

As Patrick Cc said in his video, “He looked and sounded kind of sad. He was awkward in front of the camera which did not match the personality which everyone associated him with.”

Wonder what happened to Roy Purdy? I hope no one took his white boy joy away pic.twitter.com/eCJD0JIxPG — Doubled R’ed Lamarr (@Lamarrathon) January 27, 2022