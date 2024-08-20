Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Hockey Player Ryan Johansen's Contract May Soon Be Terminated Ryan Johansen has been off the rink as he deals with a "severe hockey injury that requires extensive surgery." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 20 2024, 6:39 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Canadian professional ice hockey player Ryan Johansen hasn't been on the ice for some time as he deals with some issues with his contract. Though he was initially signed on a $64 million contract with the Nashville Predators and helped see the team reach the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017, it seems his current contract may be terminated soon.

The hockey players was traded to the Colorado Avalanche during the off season in 2023, but it's recently come out that he's being placed on unconditional waivers after a breach in his contract. What happened to Ryan?

What happened to Ryan Johansen?

Unfortunately, it seems that hockey fans won't be seeing Ryan on the ice anytime soon. According to the NHL, the athlete was placed on unconditional waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers, citing a material breach. The team refused to comment on what the breach was, though the unconditional waiver is a move to ultimately terminate his contract with the Flyers.

When a hockey player is placed on a waiver, it means their contract and rights are made available to all other teams in the NHL, essentially putting them up to be picked by another team. Ryan was initially acquired by the Flyers in a trade, and the team had intended to place him on waivers then but couldn't due to his hip injury. This comes as he's on his final year of his eight-year contract, which he initially signed with the Nashville Predators in 2017.