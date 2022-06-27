Fighting Is Allowed Between Players in Hockey — Here's Why

According to Business Insider, fighting in hockey has been a part of the sport for 100 years. It began in 1922 when Rule 56 was added to the official rule book of the National Hockey League. At the time, fights were called "Fisticuffs."

Now, there's a whole section of the NHL dedicated to fighting. Called Rule 46, it states that a fight or "Altercation" takes place when one player attempts to punch another repeatedly or when two players can't be separated by the Linesmen.