What Happened to Sammie's Baby Mama? Details on the Neglect Allegations "Imagine your son being in the same city as you several times since birth and you've only seen him once." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 25 2026, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Most folks try to avoid baby mama and baby daddy drama. Not only does it create a stressful situation that can harm the child, but going back and forth is far from productive. Also, when you’re a celebrity going through the struggle, it can unfortunately make matters 10 times worse.

Article continues below advertisement

In the latest case of baby mama drama, singer Sammie has found himself in quite a pickle. While folks are aware that he has a daughter, Journey, that he shares with Teanna Reid, it appears that he has another child with a woman named Marie Brooke. And unfortunately, she has taken to social media to share a few things. So, what happened to Sammie’s baby mama? Here’s the rundown.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Sammie’s baby mama?

Another day, another baby mama in distress! Marie has decided to take her grievances with Sammie and share them on social media. In a Threads post shared by The Shade Room, Marie accused Sammie of being an absentee father.

“Imagine your son being in the same city as you several times since birth, and you’ve only seen him once while he was in your city for a total of three hours,” she wrote. “And you haven’t visited him in his city since 10 days after he had surgery at seven weeks for less than 48 hours.” Making matters worse, Marie tagged Sammie in the Threads post.

Article continues below advertisement

Once Sammie got wind of Marie’s post, he immediately issued a statement, obtained by The Shade Room, expressing his desire to keep personal matters private.

Article continues below advertisement

“While the claims being made do not accurately reflect the reality of the situation, Sammie remains focused on what matters most: his children and his continued presence in their lives,” the statement from his attorney, Durante Partridge, reads. “He is, first and foremost, a father, and he takes that responsibility seriously.”

It continues, “Out of respect for his family, he has chosen not to engage in public discourse regarding private matters. However, it is important to note that he approaches fatherhood with care, intention, and consistency.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, things took a shocking turn as Crystal Smith, friend of Sammie and ex-wife of Ne-Yo, jumped to Sammie’s defense. In a video obtained by The Shade Room, Crystal posted a video of Sammie’s newborn son being dropped off at his front door.

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption, Crystal shared that while she typically stays out of internet drama, she had to defend Sammie and call out Marie for her behavior. “You dropped your son off in 38-degree weather on his front porch in the middle of the night and left. … Sammie, you are a great dad,” the caption reads.

In another video, Sammie says he’s documenting what happened and that Marie dropped off his son without his knowledge. In the comments on a previous post shared by The Shade Room, Sammie said he’s seen his son on multiple occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

In multiple posts on Threads, Marie responded to Sammie about Crystal posting videos. She shared that she has been experiencing postpartum depression and that it’s been really difficult for her.

Article continues below advertisement

“The mothers who get it get it, and that’s truly most,” Marie said in a March 25, 2026, post. “No explanation was even needed. Being a parent 10000 percent of the time, no help is exhausting. PPD is real. And it’s not until the very last minute that anyone cares. Whether it was last year or today, I’m sure most of us can relate in some way or another.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also made a more lengthy post, where she calls Sammie out for not being a consistent father, states that the videos were from 2025 nd shares that Sammie was aware of her dropping off their son to him. “The narrative being pushed now is not the truth,” Marie shared. “It reflects a concern for image over responsibility. Outside of that night, you have not spent a single overnight with your son alone. He is now 5 months old.”

She went on to share that the day of their son’s surgery, Sammie elected to go on vacation with a person who wished death on their child. Additionally, she claims that Sammie showed her messages where the person spoke ill of Marie and the child. She also claims that Sammie was aware of her PPD and that the night in question, she asked for an hour break.

Article continues below advertisement

“I contacted you multiple times before arriving, including using the call box to enter your gated community,” Marie alleged. “I attempted to reach out directly by phone before anything ever reached the Internet, and you did not respond." Marie went on to state that she will no longer ask Sammie to “show up” for their son and told him to “be blessed.”

Article continues below advertisement

It appears that Marie and Sammie may never come to an agreement.

Judging by Marie’s final statement on Threads, it appears that both parties may never see eye-to-eye. With that in mind, there is a good chance that Marie may take further measures to completely remove Sammie from both her and her son’s lives.