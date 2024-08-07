Home > Entertainment Sandro Muhlach Has Reportedly Faced Sexual Abuse by Two GMA Network Contractors "He’s still undergoing mental evaluation," his attorney said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 7 2024, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@sandromuhlach

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault. Filipino actor and model Sandro Muhlach, the eldest son of child star Niño Muhlach, is making headlines for an unfortunate reason. According to a statement from GMA Network on August 1, the Sparkle star has lodged an official complaint against two of the network's independent contractors. Though GMA didn't share many details about the situation, citing "Sandro’s request for confidentiality," more information has come to light elsewhere.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a previously addressed blind item, the two contractors are being accused of "sexually [abusing] a young actor after the network’s recent gala night," per reports. And with this combination of information, the public has come to the conclusion that Sandro is the young actor in question. Here's what we know.

Source: instagram/@sandromuhlach

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Sandro Muhlach? Inside the allegations.

When the blind item first came about, which also claimed that the victim was the son of an actor from a famous family, speculation that it was Sandro immediately arose. This was only fueled by cryptic social media posts from his family, with his father Niño posting on Facebook, "INUMPISAHAN NYO, TATAPUSIN KO!" He has also changed his header image to a banner with the phrase "Justice for Sandro."

GMA's initial statement addressing the rumors did not mention Sandro directly, but confirmed that there had been an incident. "Online articles and posts have recently circulated regarding an alleged incident involving an artist and independent contractors of GMA Network," the shared. "We have yet to receive a formal complaint from those allegedly involved in the issue. Should one be filed, the network is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation. We assure the public that GMA Network takes such matters with the utmost seriousness."

Article continues below advertisement

And now, their most recent statement naming Sandro fills in the gaps. "GMA Network has just received a formal complaint from Sparkle artist Sandro Muhlach against two GMA independent contractors, Jojo Nones and Richard Cruz," they said. "Recognizing the seriousness of the alleged incident, GMA Network had already initiated its own investigation even before receiving the formal complaint."

Article continues below advertisement

Since this information went public, Niño has shared an official statement of his own regarding "the unspeakable and vile acts done to [his] son." "We ask for your prayers to help us muster enough strength and courage to withstand the horror of re-living the dastardly acts of the perpetrators as we seek justice through our legal system," he wrote on Facebook.

The independent contractors have reportedly been suspended from the network, as well as issued a subpoena from the Senate of the Philippines to appear in court regarding the incident. However, when Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada attempted to subpoena Sandro as well, the motion was not granted.

His attorney said, "Right now, [it can have an impact on him]. He’s still undergoing mental evaluation." Sandro has not publicly addressed the accusations, and based on his reported request for confidentiality, he's unlikely to do so in the future.