Barcelona Soccer Superstar Sergio Agüero Just Made This Heartbreaking Announcement to Fans

Major figures from the past soccer clubs that Sergio has been a part of, such as Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola, were present as the striker announced his retirement.

Reflecting on his proudest moments, Sergio laughed about his league-winning strike as a member of Manchester City. "It's not up to me," he told reporters, per The Daily Mail. "It will be up to others."

He then smiled and added, "It's possible I was a crack (great player)."